Riyadh: The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development H.E. Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi honored Najm for Insurance Services as the winner of the third edition of Labor Excellence Award in the Localization Track for Business Services Sector. This award comes as a recognition for Najm leading role and its prominent contributions to supporting nationalization and developing Saudi talents’ skills.

This achievement underlines Najm’s commitment to creating employment opportunities for Saudi citizens by the award’s standards. It also confirms the company’s unwavering dedication to Saudization, having achieved a 98% Saudization rate of the total workforce.

The Acting CEO of Najm, Mr. Mohammad Al-Shehri, received the award during a special ceremony organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, which was held on the sideline of the annual Labor Market Conference.

During the ceremony, Al-Shehri expressed his pride in Najm winning this award and stressed the importance of this achievement, demonstrating Najm’s commitment to providing job opportunities for Saudi talents, developing their skills, and empowering the local talents in the business services sector.

“We are proud of our contributions to providing job opportunities for local cadres. Through the range of training courses provided by the localization program, Najm was able to raise the efficiency level of Saudi talent. With that said, we would like to take this opportunity to commend the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the leading role it has played in empowering the local talents. We will remain committed to supporting Saudi citizens by offering them greater access to employment opportunities and developing their capabilities to achieve the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. This prestigious award will be added to our achievements and will enhance our position in providing continuous support to the labor market,” he added.

The Labor Excellence Award’s Localization Track is one of MHRSD’s initiatives to honor the efforts of the private sector and motivate them to apply the best practices, required standards, and innovative models that create an attractive labor market by urging the private sector to raise nationalization rates, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and to promote its sustainable development.

Najm is one of the leading companies in the business services sector, having successfully recruited and trained Saudi talents. The company has heavily invested in advanced training programs to develop the skills of the Saudi employees and enhance their capabilities.