Dubai - The Museum of the Future hosted UAE Astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora AlMatrooshi as they made a special appearance at the ‘Future Heroes Summer Camp’. This visit, arranged in collaboration with the museum’s strategic partner Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), aims to inspire young minds and foster a deeper interest in space exploration among future generations.

During their visit, the young attendees were captivated by the astronauts' remarkable journeys and experiences in space exploration. The astronauts shared fascinating insights into their rigorous training, upcoming missions, and the realities of space travel, sparking the children's imaginations and curiosity. The event concluded with a memorable group photo at the museum.

Now, in its third year, the Future Heroes Summer Camp runs until 1 August 2024, offering a dynamic and educational programme for different age groups. Tailored for children aged 6 to 9, the camp provides engaging activities that nurture curiosity and creativity. Meanwhile, those aged 10 to 13 participate in advanced sessions designed to inspire and challenge them. This year's camp combines hands-on workshops, guided tours, and immersive experiences to foster creativity, encourage innovation, and help children develop a profound understanding of the world around them.

Celebrated UAE Astronaut, Mohammed Al Mulla, is currently a member of NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law and economics as well as an Executive Masters of Public Administration from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. Before becoming an astronaut, he served as the Head of Training Department at the Air Wing Centre of Dubai Police. Al Mulla’s journey embodies dedication and perseverance, making him a role model for aspiring astronauts.

Nora AlMatrooshi is the first Emirati female astronaut. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United Arab Emirates University and has undergone training at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences in Finland. Prior to her selection as an astronaut, she worked as an engineer at the National Petroleum Construction Company. AlMatrooshi’s achievements pave the way for future generations of women in space.

Future Heroes Summer Camp

The comprehensive schedule of the Future Heroes Summer Camp ensures that children are engaged throughout the day, with a perfect balance of educational content and playful exploration. The camp provides an opportunity for children to develop new skills, make new friends, and explore their potential in a supportive and stimulating environment.