Dubai: Dubai Customs held an expanded coordination meeting with Dubai Humanitarian to unify efforts and develop avenues for field and procedural cooperation. This is part of the leadership's vision to enhance urgent response and facilitate the movement of relief aid to meet the emergency and crisis needs of affected communities, in light of the UAE's mission to serve humanity and promote sustainable development.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, hosted Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, and his accompanying delegation at Dubai Customs headquarters. The two sides discussed the facilities currently in place at customs ports to facilitate the transit of humanitarian shipments, as well as the logistical challenges they may face and ways to overcome them. During the joint meeting, His Excellency the Director General of Dubai Customs emphasized that Dubai Customs is fully committed to implement the directives of the wise leadership, which require expediting procedures for humanitarian aid and facilitating its passage without any delays. Dubai Customs support teams are working around the clock to facilitate these shipments with ease. He emphasized that we do not treat relief shipments as mere customs procedures, but rather as part of our national and humanitarian responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that this aid reaches all those in need quickly and safely.

For his part, Giuseppe Saba expressed his gratitude for Dubai Customs' continuous efforts in expediting the clearance of humanitarian shipments, which strengthens the role of Dubai Humanitarian, the world's largest humanitarian hub, as an independent and only non-profit humanitarian free zone authority in the world.

It's worth noting that Dubai Customs signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Humanitarian for electronic connectivity and cooperation in the exchange of information related to humanitarian aid and related commodity stocks. This stems from the strategic partnership between the two entities and the importance of cooperation between various entities to promote innovation, exchange information, and best practices.