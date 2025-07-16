Dubai, UAE — Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, today announced the first phase of its multi-year AI strategy, introducing foundational innovations designed to help organizations better secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The initial offerings include Gigamon AI Traffic Intelligence, which delivers real-time visibility into GenAI and LLM traffic across 17 leading engines to enable data-driven enforcement and policy governance, and GigaVUE Fabric Manager (FM) Copilot, a GenAI-powered assistant that simplifies onboarding, configuration, management, and troubleshooting of Gigamon deployments. By embedding AI into the Deep Observability Pipeline, Gigamon expands its value to customers by eliminating blind spots, strengthening governance, and enhancing operational efficiency across modern hybrid environments.

The move aligns strategically with ongoing initiatives across the Middle East and Africa, where rapid digital transformation and widespread adoption of AI have intensified the requirement for visibility into all data in motion across hybrid cloud environments.

Complete Visibility into AI and GenAI Network Traffic: A New Standard for UAE Cybersecurity

In the UAE, a recent survey revealed one in three companies lack confidence in their capacity to detect unauthorized AI use, pointing to an urgent requirement for effective AI governance solutions. Saudi Arabia shares the same issue, with nearly 40 percent of companies unsure of their visibility into AI use. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline addresses these requirements by providing visibility into AI traffic across hybrid cloud infrastructure, including lateral and encrypted traffic, enabling organizations to proactively detect threats and mitigate business risk.

"Organizations across the Middle East and Africa are rapidly embracing artificial intelligence to drive business value as part of their digital transformation journeys. However, with this rapid adoption comes the fundamental need for deep observability to safeguard hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Damian Wilk, general manager for EMEA Emerging Markets at Gigamon. "Our latest AI-driven capabilities enable organizations to gain real-time visibility and control over shadow AI risks, aligning with national cybersecurity strategies across these regions."

As GenAI workloads multiply, organizations face surging data volumes, expanding attack surfaces, and growing security risks. One of the most fundamental challenges is simply knowing which AI services are in use. In the 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of over 1,000 global Security and IT leaders, one in three reported that network traffic has more than doubled due to AI workloads, while 55 percent said their tools are failing to detect modern threats. In response, 88 percent now consider deep observability—combining network-derived telemetry with log data—essential for securing and scaling AI deployments across hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“As GenAI use matures in organizations, we’re focused on both AI for security and security for AI,” said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. “It has never been more true that you cannot secure what you cannot see, making visibility into AI traffic and workloads, including shadow AI usage, critical for today’s Security and IT teams. That is why we're embedding AI directly into the Deep Observability Pipeline to help customers strengthen cybersecurity with practical, easy-to-implement capabilities that keep pace with the speed and complexity of AI adoption.”

AI Traffic Intelligence: Real-time insights across public, private, virtual, and container environments

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline efficiently delivers actionable network-derived telemetry, including packets, flows, and application metadata directly to cloud, security, and observability tools, bringing the complete picture into focus. With the new AI Traffic Intelligence capability, organizations gain real-time visibility into GenAI and LLM activity from 17 leading engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek. The capability also allows user-defined targeting of additional LLMs beyond the pre-defined set, extending flexibility and reach. For ease of integration, this intelligence is agentless and applies even to encrypted data in motion, surfacing shadow AI usage and enabling more effective, policy-driven governance.

AI Traffic Intelligence enables organizations to:

Gain real-time insights into GenAI and LLM traffic across public, private, virtual, and container environments

Identify shadow AI, or unsanctioned AI usage, to reduce risk and improve oversight

Track usage patterns to inform governance and manage AI-related costs

Empower Security and IT teams with trusted, network-derived telemetry to drive informed decisions

“Gigamon has established itself as a trusted source of granular network data, providing comprehensive visibility across highly complex, distributed environments,” said Bob Laliberte, principal analyst at theCUBE Research. “As AI increases the complexity and volume of network traffic, clear visibility into GenAI activity has become critical. Gigamon is well-positioned to meet these emerging challenges by delivering the requisite insights to monitor AI usage, regain control, and take decisive action.”

GigaVUE-FM Copilot Simplifies Deployment and Day-to-Day Operations

Gigamon also introduced GigaVUE-FM Copilot, a GenAI-powered assistant designed to help organizations onboard, configure, manage, and troubleshoot their Gigamon environments with greater speed and accuracy. Embedded directly within GigaVUE-FM, GigaVUE-FM Copilot enables Security and IT teams to reduce time to insight, simplify complex workflows, and improve productivity.

Through a natural language interface, GigaVUE-FM Copilot securely connects users directly to the internal knowledge base and LLM contained within technical documentation, deployment guides, and release notes, delivering fast, context-aware answers. This capability empowers Security, IT, and DevOps teams to resolve issues independently, whether or not they are power users, and reduce reliance on Tier 3 support resources.

With GigaVUE-FM Copilot, organizations can:

Simplify configuration and management using GenAI-assisted support

Accelerate onboarding and feature discovery to improve readiness

Instantly search documentation to troubleshoot and apply best practices

Reduce Tier 3 support escalations by enabling broader self-service

Improve operational efficiency across teams and environments

Availability and Roadmap

The AI Traffic Intelligence capability is available now for all GigaVUE Cloud Suite customers. GigaVUE-FM Copilot is in early access for select customers, with general availability in 2H25.

Additional AI-powered innovations are underway as part of the multi-phase strategy and will be spotlighted at the Gigamon Visualyze Bootcamp, the company’s virtual customer conference taking place Sept. 9–11.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived telemetry to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.