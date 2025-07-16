Abu Dhabi, UAE – Held in collaboration with 25 national and international partners, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched its Pre-Departure Week during an official ceremony attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The program aims to prepare 300 students from ADEK Scholarship programs for their upcoming academic journeys abroad. The program equips students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to represent the UAE with pride and thrive as global citizens.

The Pre-Departure Week offers a holistic preparation experience covering academic readiness, cultural adaptation, psychological resilience, and essential life skills. Sessions include leadership development, financial literacy, personal safety abroad, and wellbeing strategies to help students navigate life and studies in their host countries confidently.

Program partners include: the Ministry of Defense, Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi Police, Sandooq Al Watan, National Library and Archives, National Rehabilitation Center, Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, General Authority of Islamic Affairs (AWQAF), Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), 42 Abu Dhabi, International Centre for Culinary Arts, International Etiquette and Protocol Academy, and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, along with nine foreign embassies contributing their expertise and programming.

The Pre-Departure Week is structured around 11 core pillars, developed based on insights from students, parents, and industry partners to provide comprehensive support beyond academic preparation. These pillars cover national identity and cultural preservation, guiding students on how to represent the UAE with integrity, as well as understanding immigration laws and global mobility to ensure they are aware of their rights and responsibilities abroad.

The program also addresses health and safety protocols, including infectious disease prevention and personal wellbeing management, while equipping students with knowledge of professional etiquette and diplomatic conduct to prepare them for diverse social and professional environments. Together, these pillars ensure students are fully prepared to integrate confidently into their host communities and excel academically and personally.

Beyond theory, the program includes hands-on workshops such as interactive simulations and concludes with a global culinary class at ICCA Abu Dhabi, where students gain practical cooking skills and nutrition knowledge essential for confident, independent living abroad.

To date, ADEK has awarded 2,190 scholarships, enabling students to pursue higher education across more than 20 countries. These figures demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to nurturing future generations of global citizens by ensuring they excel academically, integrate confidently into their new environments, and uphold the nation’s values abroad.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.