Dr. Walid Rizk, Chairman of MRG real estate, said that his company has achieved great successes in the market in a short period of time and has been able to build trust with development companies and customers alike.



Rizk confirmed that his company includes a number of competencies that have extensive experience in the real estate market, and can deal with all projects regardless of their activities and geographical distribution, noting that MRG plans to expand during the coming period and open a number of branches in East and West Cairo.



He pointed out that real estate marketing companies have become dependent on advanced strategies to implement their work, especially various social media and artificial intelligence technologies, as the customer can view his unit remotely and complete the contract.



Rizk stressed the need for marketing companies to focus on strengthening relationships with customers by directing them to strong projects and committed developers to preserve their money, especially since the customer places his trust in the real estate marketer and chooses based on his nominations.



Regarding his expectations for the Egyptian real estate market in 2025, Rizk said that there are expected increases ranging between 10% and 25%, as a result of the economic improvement, stability of the exchange rate and building materials, noting that the real estate sector is expected to grow by 10.96% annually, stressing that foreign investments enhance the purchasing power of Egyptians residing abroad and foreigners, especially from Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.



He added that New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and 6th of October account for 70% of real estate demand, while the North Coast remains the most suitable choice for coastal units, especially after the new Ras El Hekma and El Alamein projects, stressing that the Egyptian market is awaiting the entry of large investments into the real estate sector in 2025.