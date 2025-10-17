Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), awarded a Green Certificate to Dubai Courts for hosting their IT workloads at Moro Hub’s state-of-the-art Green Data Centre. The certificate was officially handed over to His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, on the sidelines of GITEX Global, which runs from 13th to 17th October, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The recognition highlights Dubai Courts’ commitment to sustainable digital transformation by migrating their IT workloads to Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre, the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, certified by the Guinness World Records. By doing so, Dubai Courts demonstrates its dedication to environmental responsibility while ensuring secure, resilient, and efficient IT operations.

“We are pleased to receive this certificate from Moro Hub, which confirms our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. By adopting energy-efficient digital solutions, we ensure that our journey towards digital transformation is both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible. This initiative also reinforces our strategic pillars: leading judicial performance, integrated judicial services, future-ready institutional capabilities, and an advanced digital judicial ecosystem.” said His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts.

“We are pleased to recognise Dubai Courts with the Green Certificate, underscoring their strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. By hosting their IT workloads at our Green Data Centre, Dubai Courts is enhancing operational efficiency and also contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy. This step reflects the synergy between government entities in achieving the national vision of a sustainable digital future.,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

This partnership reflects a broader strategic direction by Dubai Courts to modernize its digital infrastructure in support of national sustainability goals. This joint hosting contributes to enhancing operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and strengthening information security and the resilience of the judicial system.

In addition to green hosting, the ongoing partnership between Moro Hub and Dubai Courts includes initiatives in developing digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, and innovating in the areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), in support of Dubai’s vision to build a smart, secure, and sustainable government ecosystem.