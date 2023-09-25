Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the mandatory use of digital national identity UAE Pass for clients and companies to access MoIAT's industrial, standards, conformity and national accreditation services via website or smartphone app. The initiative contributes to the UAE's digital transformation targets and aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Humaid Hassan Alshamsi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at MoIAT, emphasized that the UAE Pass was well-received during the trial phase, which was aimed at augmenting and improving client experience. He added that this step will boost the UAE industrial sector's performance and growth, enabling agile online access to MoIAT's services, thus enhancing competitiveness and sustainability.

"A total of 16,574 companies have registered for UAE Pass. This is a significant increase which reflects the dedication of MoIAT's clients and their understanding of the importance of this initiative, which gives them immediate, secure access to numerous services. It also indicates their confidence in UAE Pass in simplifying administrative procedures and enhancing engagement. He noted that providing services smoothly and effectively aligns with MoIAT's directives and the UAE government’s digital transformation strategy.”

Al Shamsi called on clients to join the new digital national identity system, which helps improve the business ecosystem and facilitates access to government services through digital and smart platforms. He added that providing access to services more efficiently aligns with the government’s digital transformation strategy and directives.

MoIAT implemented an online transition process, which came into effect as a mandatory requirement mid-July. The process enables clients to obtain document signatures and verification digitally, without the need to visit a service center. The ministry disseminated several guidelines to companies and clients, in Arabic and English, on the registration process and linking accounts to UAE Pass.

MoIAT clients can download the UAE Pass smartphone app on Apple Store or Google Play. Registration can be completed following a few simple steps, which include uploading an Emirates ID, verifying mobile phone number and email address, and creating a password to access government services.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

For More Information, please contact: