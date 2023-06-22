Dubai, UAE – In accordance with the government's vision and the Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation's (dans) strategy and initiatives, the dans signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to expand cooperation opportunities in four areas: knowledge exchange, specialized training, research and studies, and academic programs. A training contract for the execution of the Executive Diploma Program in Government Management and Leadership is also included in the memorandum of agreement, with the goal of establishing and enhancing the capacities of the institution's leaders in the second and third lines.

The MoU also includes a training contract to implement the Executive Diploma Programme in Leadership and Administration at the MBRSG premises.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Mr. Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO from dans.

“The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government firmly believes that human capital is the most valuable asset,” said H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri. “By training them and honing their skills, we can enhance the performance of the entire government and across various entities in the UAE. And as part of our mission to train and empower the government leaders of tomorrow, we are committed to working closely with government entities to exchange knowledge and expertise, and open our advanced professional training and executive diploma programmes to government officials across the board.”

“This agreement we are signing with Dubai Air Navigation Services allows us to offer training opportunities to their team of officials and professionals, particularly with the Executive Diploma Programme in Leadership and Administration, as well as to tap into their experiences and knowledge to enrich our offering as one of the most prominent academic research institutions specialising in government administration and public policy in the Arab world,” H.E. added.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties agree to collaborate on knowledge sharing, where they will exchange information about specific policies and strategies, corporate governance, risk management, knowledge management, research, studies, and data analysis. The two parties will also work together to nominate speakers for seminars and workshops on each other’s policies, strategies, and ways of running things.

The agreement also covers specialised training, where the first party helps the second party’s employees train, get qualified, and develop skills in various areas through training programmes and workshops. Moreover, the two entities agree to collaborate on developing research and studies and linking their outputs to decision-making procedures, as well as publishing, documenting, and exchanging best practices and services in areas of mutual interest.

Finally, the MoU will see the two parties collaborate on academic programmes, where dans can send select employees to MBRSG’s Master’s programmes offered by the first party, as long as they meet the academic conditions and requirements.

The agreement forms part of MBRSG’s pioneering role in training professionals and government leaders to meet international standards, familiarising them with global developments in order to be more prepared for the future.

The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, offering academic and training programmes that aim to train future leaders and prepare them to meet public administration and policy challenges across the region. Courses are developed and delivered by a diverse group of scholars, academics, and researchers.