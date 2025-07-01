The launch of the new space reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to advancing innovation

Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance to support the national innovation ecosystem, has officially inaugurated its headquarters in the Dubai World Trade Centre area —marking the beginning of a new phase focused on accelerating government innovation, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among entrepreneurs, innovators, and strategic partners.

Held under the theme “Innovation for a Better Life”, the launch event was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, alongside senior government officials, members of the Fund’s Management Committee, and various partners.

Guests experienced live showcases demonstrating the real-world impact of MBRIF’s support on its members, and explored future-forward innovation pathways aligned with the UAE’s advanced National Innovation Strategy.

Achievements

Since its inception, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund has received applications from innovators in 89 countries, drawn to the UAE’s inspiring and opportunity-rich environment. The Fund has supported over 170 innovative startups, providing access to funding, mentorship, and business development.



To date, it has issued government-backed guarantees exceeding AED 43 million to help members scale their ventures. As a result, MBRIF members have secured more than AED 2.8 billion in financing and played a role in the creation of over 800 jobs in the UAE, supporting national development and talent investment.

Integrated Platform

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said:

“The launch of MBRIF’s new headquarters is a qualitative leap in strengthening the institutional infrastructure that supports the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. It reflects our commitment to translating strategic plans into tangible initiatives that accelerate sustainable economic development. The new space is designed to be an integrated platform that brings together innovators, investors, and experts in an environment conducive to pioneering future-ready solutions.”

He added: “Innovation is no longer an optional development tool—it is a strategic imperative for boosting the competitiveness of our national economy. Through this Fund, we are working to empower entrepreneurs and innovators by equipping them with the tools and resources to transform their ideas into scalable business models, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub.”

Located at One Central – Dubai World Trade Centre, the new headquarters offers flexible co-working spaces for participants in the Fund’s flagship programmes—the Innovation Accelerator and the Guarantee Scheme. The facility fosters direct engagement between innovators, experts, and investors. It also includes event and workshop spaces and is equipped with immersive digital features such as holographic technology and interactive displays, offering visitors a comprehensive experience of the Fund’s mission and impact across various economic sectors.

Championing Innovation

Delivering remarks at the event, H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to cementing its role as a global hub for innovation. He stated: “Our wise leadership has set clear objectives to create an enabling environment for innovation—through the right regulatory frameworks, comprehensive support services, robust infrastructure, and investment access. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund plays a vital role in realising this vision by fostering a strong ecosystem for high-growth startups and contributing to job creation in the UAE. The new headquarters launch marks a fresh step in advancing this mission—offering a dynamic space for innovators to collaborate, learn, and fuel the knowledge economy.”

Delivering Impactful Solutions

Also speaking at the event, H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, said: “The launch of the new headquarters marks a pivotal milestone for the Fund. Our mission is to empower promising entrepreneurs and provide them with the support and expertise to transform their ideas into real-world solutions. The space has been designed as an interactive platform that brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors—driving impactful partnerships and sustainable economic progress.”

As part of the launch celebrations, guests were introduced to a special interactive artwork by renowned Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, titled “Innovation for a Better Life.” The piece, which incorporates augmented reality (AR) technology, is now on permanent display at the MBRIF headquarters.

Future-Driven Vision

This event marks the beginning of a new chapter that reaffirms innovation as a strategic pillar and a key driver in shaping government policies and services. The new space serves as a comprehensive platform that connects promising talents, bold ideas, and investment opportunities—strengthening the UAE’s ability to anticipate the future and build a resilient, knowledge-based, and diversified economy.

The launch of the Fund’s new headquarters aligns with a broader vision to deepen partnerships with the private sector and expand the scope of innovation across vital industries. It empowers entrepreneurs and startups through an integrated ecosystem that offers smart infrastructure, sustainable financing, and robust institutional networks.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/