UAE, Dubai – Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) joined the UAE delegation to the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), which runs from 10th to 19th July at the UN headquarters in New York.

Established in 2012, the High-Level Political Forum is the UN’s central platform for the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the global level. Under the theme “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels”, the Forum will hold in-depth discussions addressing a number of SDGs, namely Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities and Partnerships for the Goals.

The MBRGI delegation, headed by Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan AlOlama, CEO of MBRGI, with the participation of Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Advisor at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Secretary-General of The Digital School, conducted a series of bilateral meetings with major international institutions, including the World Economic Forum, UNDP, UNEP, UN Women, UNCDF, Gallup and the Public Policy Lab. During the meetings, the delegation discussed ways to bolster mutual collaboration, strategic partnerships and knowledge-sharing, in line with MBRGI’s mission for humanitarian and developmental efforts, and its commitment towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goals.

MBRGI delegation also met with HE Amna Binzaal Almheiri, Consul General of the UAE in New York, US Senator Kevin Thomas, and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Supporting Underprivileged Populations

During an event titled ‘UAE Partnership for Global Development: Building Towards the 2030 Agenda’, the MBRGI delegation presented some of initiatives and sustainable projects implemented by MBRGI across dozens of countries around the world, aimed at tackling key humanitarian, development and social challenges, enhance education in marginalized communities and combat poverty and disease, encourage innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan AlOlama said: “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative’s participation in the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York, is in line with its commitment to contributing towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which in their essence align with MBRGI’s mission of extending aid to underprivileged communities around the world.

“Taking part in this forum is an ideal opportunity for us to showcase what has been done regarding the goal of “No Poverty” through humanitarian campaigns, as well as our contributions to “Zero Hunger” through the launch of Ramadan food aid campaigns. We also showcase our projects under the goals of “Good Health and Wellbeing”, “Clean Water and Sanitation” and other goals,” he added.

102 million Beneficiaries in 100 Countries

Dr. Al Olama pointed out that MBRGI has spent a total of AED 1.4 billion on various projects and initiatives implemented in 2022, benefitting 102 million people across 100 countries. Such initiatives covered MBRGI’s five pillars of Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities.

Effective Global Partnerships

Dr. Waleed Al Ali said: “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ participation in the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York reflects its visions and strong belief in the need to support international efforts directed towards realizing the 17 goals of Sustainable Development, especially the 4th goal of “Quality Education”. This can be achieved by showcasing MBRGI’s key achievements in the field of education and introducing its latest education initiatives, namely the Madrasa platform and The Digital School.

“To this end, we are always keen on forming effective global partnerships that contribute to supporting education on the global level, as well as to achieving our objectives of empowering communities to build a better future,” he added.

Established in 2015 to consolidate various initiatives sponsored by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI combines under its umbrella over 30 humanitarian, social and development initiatives and entities that focus primarily on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities around the world, and is considered the largest entity of its kind locally and regionally.