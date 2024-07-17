Dubai – UAE: His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Her Excellency Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance of Angola, at the Ministry of Finance office in Dubai. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Júlio Belarmino Gomes Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, along with several ministry officials.

Al Hussaini welcomed the Angolan Minister of Finance and discussed potential areas of cooperation in the financial sector and other sectors of mutual interest between the two nations.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Angola and elevating them to higher levels of growth and development. He also highlighted the UAE's support for development projects in Angola, stating, "Our bilateral relations are continuously evolving and expanding at various levels. We look forward to further strengthening and developing these ties across all fields, including exploring new projects and opportunities for cooperation."

