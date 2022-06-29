The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today announced that the deadline to submit the UAE Reporting Financial Institutions (RFI) in accordance with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS) requirements has been extended, to no later than July 20, 2022.

MoF noted that the Automatic Exchange of Information Portal related to reports pertinent to FATCA and CRS requirements is now available at MoF’s website. For more information and registration, please visit: https://fatcacrs.mof.gov.ae/#/..

The ministry mentioned that all notified users from financial institutions must complete the registration procedures before submitting any reports, by following the following steps:

Annual Report/Nil Report Submission: Reporting Financial Institution (RFI) users must submit their annual FATCA / CRS reports through the new portal. In order for users to submit the report successfully, RFI users must download the RFI reporting excel based templates (for FATCA and CRS) directly from the portal. Risk Assessment Questionnaire: RFI users must submit their Risk Assessment Questionnaire in the Portal no later than 20 July 2022.

For more information on the Automatic Exchange of Information please visit: https://www.mof.gov.ae/ar/strategicpartnerships/pages/fatcaandcrs.aspx

