Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s Ministry of Justice, under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Saeed bin Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, convened a groundbreaking meeting with key stakeholders in the real estate sector. This first-of-its-kind initiative brought together representatives from Property Finder Qatar, real estate brokers and industry leaders to explore strategies to strengthen the role of real estate brokers in the home-seeking journey and advance Qatar’s real estate landscape.

Distinguished profiles in attendance at the session included Mr. Amer Saeed Al-Ghafri, Director of the Real Estate Registration Department and Vice Chairman of the Real Estate Brokers Affairs Committee; Mr. Khaled Hassan Al-Mahshadi, Director of the Real Estate Brokerage Department of the Ministry of Justice; Eng. Khaled Al Saeh, Country Manager of Property Finder – Bahrain & Qatar; alongside representation from leading real estate companies in Qatar.

The meeting addressed key issues related to brokerage licensing, including issuing and renewing licenses, regulatory controls and the privileges granted to brokers. Discussions also focused on streamlining procedures for real estate transactions, expediting reconciliation processes for violations referred to the Real Estate Prosecution, as well as reinforcing compliance with industry regulations and contract laws. During the meeting, participants reiterated the importance of updating the laws governing foreign partner powers and off-plan sales to align with the sector’s rapid expansion and urban development, in alignment with Qatar's Vision 2030 which lays down a roadmap filled with opportunities for real estate investors. Its focus on economic diversification, infrastructural development, sustainability, and legal reforms creates a conducive environment for investment.

The Ministry of Justice used the platform to emphasise the importance of transparency and accessibility, underscoring the need to provide industry professionals with easy access to market data and insights, available on the Ministry’s website, as well as across Property Finder. Attendees also explored best practices around expanding available market data by integration of insights across the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Municipality, Ministry of Internal Affairs platforms, to further empower brokers and drive industry progress.

During the meeting, H.E. Mr. Saeed bin Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting all parties involved in the development of Qatar’s real estate sector. He also commended the partnership between the Ministry and The Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat, as well as with the private sector, stating “We are dedicated to establishing a robust legal and regulatory framework that enhances transparency, facilitates investment and ensures the sustainability of Qatar’s real estate market. By working closely with both public and private sector partners, we aim to create conducive environments for all stakeholders, including brokers and developers, to thrive.”

Eng. Khaled Al-Saeh, Country Manager of Property Finder – Bahrain & Qatar, praised the Ministry’s initiative, stating, “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to participate in this dialogue, and actively contribute to this collaborative platform alongside government entities and the private sector. Our shared goal is to drive the real estate sector forward through innovative technology and providing data our users can trust, therefore we look forward to continued partnerships and similar initiatives in the future.”

As the first meeting of its kind dedicated to real estate brokerage developments in Qatar, this initiative marks a significant step in the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between public and private stakeholders. Through strategic partnerships and continuous engagement, the Ministry is committed to fostering a thriving and well-regulated real estate sector in Qatar.

