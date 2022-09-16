The Ministry of Finance (MoF) participated in G20 Finance Track’s fourth and last Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting for 2022 on 15 and 16 September 2022. The meeting, which was held virtually under the Indonesian Presidency, sought to discuss IWG’s output for the year 2022 and the next steps regarding this year’s priorities.

MoF’s delegation included His Excellency Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the MoF; and Amna Hassan Al Shamsi, Head of Policies, Regulations and Procedures at the MoF. G20 members, invited countries, and international organisations, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub), also attended the meeting.

IWG members deliberated the progress made on scaling up sustainable infrastructure investments and means of promoting private sector investment in sustainable infrastructure. They also presented the final list of G20 case studies for financing digital infrastructure.

The UAE team praised the final outputs presented by the IWG on the aforementioned topics and lauded the efforts made by the IWG this year to publish infrastructure investment quality indicators. Additionally, the team previewed the efforts made by the UAE to develop infrastructure projects and apply the best technology and sustainability standards.

At the end of the meeting, the participating IWG members and international organisations agreed to present the final version of deliverables for endorsement during the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in October 2022.