Workshop sheds light on mechanism governing partnership projects

Dubai – UAE: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has organised a workshop to launch the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Manual for Projects and Execution, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Dubai International Financial Centre.

The workshop was attended by HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under Secretary of Resource and Budget Sector, along with many leaders from the Ministry and other federal entities.

Also present were representatives of federal entities with selected partnership projects, where they were introduced to the key themes of the guide and the stages of project implementation.

Development Projects

The workshop discussed the objectives of the guide, highlighting its role in supporting the UAE's development projects and national strategy. It also touched on the governance mechanism that the Ministry of Finance will employ to oversee partnership project procedures, ensuring the guidelines are optimally applied.

Additionally, the workshop addressed procedures related to the design, planning, and implementation of projects to maximise their benefits. Also discussed were the procedures that federal entities and private sector partners must follow in partnership projects, including transparency and clarity, to ensure all concerned parties are well-informed.

Supporting UAE Efforts

HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem said: "This workshop is part of MoF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors and achieve effective integration in the implementation of development and strategic projects. This guide is particularly important, as it enables federal government entities to implement their projects efficiently and effectively. Additionally, it will enhance the benefit of government entities from the financial, administrative, and technological expertise available in the private sector."

Promoting Transparency

"The Ministry of Finance firmly believes that integration between the public and private sectors is key to achieving sustainable development, and this guide will serve as a comprehensive reference for both federal entities and private sector partners," Al Yateem added.

"This is yet another initiative that reflects the Ministry's commitment to transparency and clarity throughout all stages of implementing partnership projects. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of applying this guide on the ground. By enhancing competition, stimulating the economy, and safeguarding the interests of our community members, the guide will contribute significantly to promoting the quality of services while reducing costs and fostering innovation and development across various vital sectors," he stated.

Participants at the workshop expressed their appreciation for the Ministry's move to launch the manual, emphasising its importance and vital role in enhancing cooperation between the two sectors and effectively implementing strategic projects. They also expressed their willingness to engage in the implementation of partnership projects to achieve sustainable development goals in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with strategic partners, has identified key priority sectors for the first phase of PPP projects. These sectors include infrastructure, energy, healthcare, community services, and education.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance recently announced that the Cabinet has adopted the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Manual for Projects and Execution. According to this Manual, the Ministry of Finance is responsible for taking the necessary measures to govern the procedures for partnership projects between the federal and private public sectors.

