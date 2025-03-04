H.E. Younis AlKhoori: We are committed to keeping up with rapid changes in the financial sector by strengthening partnerships between government and academic institutions.

Prof. Ghassan Aouad: We look forward to developing innovative research projects that align with national goals and contribute to the growth of the financial sector.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University as part of its efforts to enhance collaboration with leading academic institutions.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in areas such as research, studies, training, and career development. It also seeks to expand opportunities for training and employment at international financial organizations while advancing social responsibility initiatives.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at the University, Azza Ali Al Jasmi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry, along with other specialists from both the Ministry and the University.

The agreement will support MoF’s ongoing efforts aimed at establishing partnerships and boosting collaboration with top local and international entities.

It reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to building dynamic relationships that push the boundaries of public finance and sustainable development while staying in step with global best practices.

New opportunities

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori stated, “The Ministry of Finance is committed to developing an innovative, knowledge-driven financial environment by strengthening research and professional collaboration with leading academic institutions. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University will open up new opportunities for national talent to upgrade their skills, gain expertise, and prepare for the future—in line with the UAE’s ambitious vision for the financial sector.”

"The financial sector is evolving rapidly, and staying ahead of these changes is essential," AlKhoori added. "The Ministry of Finance will continue to strengthen partnerships between the government and academic institutions to build a robust knowledge base that supports the sustainability of the national economy.

This agreement is, undoubtedly, a significant step toward integrating academic research with practical applications, ensuring we provide innovative and sustainable solutions that drive the country’s financial development forward."

Meanwhile, Professor Ghassan Aouad said, “Abu Dhabi University offers top-tier academic and research programs that meet the growing needs of the financial sector and provide the labour market with national talent equipped with the skills needed to face future challenges. We are moving ahead in line with the country’s vision for sustainable development and digital transformation.”

“At Abu Dhabi University, we provide various programs like the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Fintech, Master of Science in Financial Technology (Fintech), and the Master of Science in Strategic Digital Transformation.

We also house the Bloomberg Finance Lab, which gives students hands-on experience with real-world financial simulations, helping them develop the expertise to navigate the complexities of the industry. Through this approach, we’re creating a new generation of financial leaders who can harness technology to shape a more innovative and sustainable future.”

Benchmarking studies

The MoU is set to strengthen the contribution of academic institutions to the development of the UAE’s financial system. It will pave the way for joint research initiatives, specialised training programs, and recruitment and training opportunities within international financial institutions.

Through this collaboration, the MoU will contribute to preparing distinguished national talent with the global skills and expertise needed to tackle future challenges in the financial sector.

The agreement falls within the framework of the Ministry’s partnership and integration initiatives. As part of this effort, MoF has conducted benchmarking studies and comparisons with several leading local and international universities and academic institutions to develop programs that enhance the federal government’s ability to embrace the latest technological solutions in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.