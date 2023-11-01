Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced a strategic partnership with ASI (formerly Digest AI) to develop an AI-powered tutor (AI Tutor). The ministry partnered with ASI because the UAE-based pioneering educational technology company has achieved remarkable success in developing AI-based tutoring solutions.

The strategic partnership falls within the ministry’s commitment to bolstering the UAE’s educational system to align with future needs, as well as empowering students to cope with future challenges. It also builds on the ministry’s initiative that was announced during the World Government Summit 2023 (WGS 2023) to incorporate AI into the educational system as part of the MoE’s proactive approach to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to boost the educational system.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, noted that education paves the way for societies to build a better future. He emphasized how keen the MoE is to continue working to enhance the educational sector by utilising top-notch technologies such as generative-AI, fostering innovation, and offering digital educational content that caters to the needs of all students.

“At the Ministry of Education, we aim to stay aligned with the rapidly changing global technology landscape across various sectors, particularly the educational sector. The sector has a large share of this development, especially with the advent of AI-powered tutor that will play a significant role in integrating the role of teachers with AI,” said His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi. “Our collaboration with ASI to develop an AI Tutor demonstrates our commitment to keeping pace with the latest innovative AI-powered educational solutions and harnessing them to foresee the future of the educational sector.”

ASI CEO and Founder Quddus Pativada said: "At ASI, our mission is to reimagine education and make quality learning accessible to students across the globe, and it was a mission that began in the UAE when I was still studying here. This strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education brings us one step closer to that goal, allowing me to give back to the country where I grew up and received my own education. By combining ASI's personalized and inclusive AI tutoring assistant with the MoE’s capabilities and reach, we have the potential to empower millions of students. The collaboration will allow us to enrich learning experiences tailored to each student's unique needs and drive more real-world success stories. We could not be more excited to partner with the UAE and look forward to the tremendous impact we will make together in shaping the future of education."

Under the partnership, the MoE will provide the necessary support and cooperation for the successful implementation of the advanced AI Tutor pilot programme and facilitate access to relevant educational content, curriculum guidelines, and data required for the AI Tutor's alignment with the UAE’s national curriculum.

ASI will be developing and customising the advanced AI Tutor platform in accordance with the UAE national curriculum. The company will also be deploying the AI tutor in partnership with the Ministry.

The project's implementation plan will be executed in well-structured phases, starting with the development stage, and progressing through the soft launch in December 2023.

