United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched its winter camps for the 2025-2026 academic year, running from 8 December 2025 through 4 January 2026 and offering programmes that transform vacation time into meaningful learning. The move aims to hone students’ skills under expert educators’ supervision, supporting MoE’s vision of preparing a capable, future-ready generation.

The winter camps welcome students from all public and private schools, offering varied programmes across schools, training centres, sports facilities, specialised camps and virtual platforms. The Ministry delivers these camps in partnership with key entities, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority – Dubai, UAE Girls Guides Association, UAE Scout Association, Palms Sports and several UAE universities and research institutions.

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of MoE, reaffirmed that the winter camps transform the school break into a development opportunity through programmes that foster creativity and enhance students’ skills and independent learning. He highlighted the key role parents play and stressed that investing in students is investing in the nation’s future, reiterating the Ministry’s continued cooperation with partners to provide competitive, future-ready learning environments.

This year’s camps cover key areas such as national identity, AI and innovation, sustainable development, positive behaviour, safety, volunteerism, scientific research, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, sports, applied sciences and cultural industries. They also offer specialised programmes for talent development, science Olympiad preparation, food security, environmental protection, scouting, leadership and advanced sports training including jiu-jitsu, swimming and team sports.

The camps give students the chance to explore talents, foster a love of learning, embrace Emirati values and engage in voluntary, cultural and environmental programmes, shaping a proactive generation ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

