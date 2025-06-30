Aiming to build an integrated circular economy project in the food and textile sectors in the country

Bin Touq: The Ministry remains committed to advancing circular economy practices across the country. The new partnership is a strategic step towards consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading hub for sustainable development.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WORKSTUDIO CORPORATION, a Japanese company, to develop an integrated circular economy framework aligned with the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the sustainable management of natural resources, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen the UAE’s transition to a sustainable national economy.

The MoU signing was held in Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council, and was signed by H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Kazuhiro Hara, CEO of WORKSTUDIO Corporation.

H.E. bin Touq said: “The Ministry remains committed to advancing circular economy methodologies and principles across critical sectors such as food, manufacturing, sustainable transportation and green infrastructure. Our goal is to raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural resources, drive transformation in environmental and financial practices, and promote sustainable production and consumption. We aim to foster investment in natural resources and apply successful economic tools, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to accelerate the shift towards a circular economy model based on sustainability and competitiveness.”

His Excellency added: “This partnership represents a strategic step towards expanding the prospects of cooperation in developing national initiatives and innovative circular policies in the country. It paves the way to strengthen the diversity and resilience of the national economy while reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in sustainable development and innovation on both regional and global stages. This memorandum also aligns with the goals of the Year of Community 2025 by encouraging sustainable practices in various vital fields and building a cohesive, prosperous, and sustainable society.”

The MoU aims to launch a project that includes developing an integrated model for the circular economy in the country, based on WORKSTUDIO’s innovative system, PANECO®︎, which was developed in Japan and specializes in recycling textile and food waste in accordance with international best practices. This project supports the efficient use of resources and cost reduction by transforming textile waste into valuable materials and converting food waste into organic fertilizers. In doing so, it helps protect the environment and advance sustainable development. By adopting these innovative waste recycling solutions, the project also reduces greenhouse gas emissions associated with burning waste - an improvement over traditional methods of disposing of unused clothing and food and aligns with the national policies that encourage the recycling of organic waste.

The project will focus on developing recycling facilities in the country, training national cadres, and establishing a joint coordination committee to follow up on implementation and ensure the participation of both the government and private sectors.

The new project seeks to build a collaborative system that brings together production companies, consumers, and manufacturers. It encourages eco-friendly manufacturing in the country, starting from waste collection and recycling all the way to treating it in innovative ways and transforming it into new usable products. The initiative aims to facilitate the participation of investors and stakeholders from the government and private sectors to support the stages of development and expansion across all seven emirates of the country, advancing circular economic solutions throughout the UAE.

