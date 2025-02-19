In line with UAE Innovation Month and in the presence of HE Amna Al Dahak

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with the UAE Innovation Month ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has launched the ‘Innovation Forum’, running until February 21, 2025. The event brings together officials, experts, and representatives from government, academic and private sector, to highlight the latest innovations and AI-powered projects in the fields of environment and sustainability.

The event is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to support the UAE's directives to adopt innovation as a key driver of sustainable development and strengthen its leading position globally in deploying technology and creative solutions to address climate and environmental challenges. It underscores the crucial role of innovation in developing institutional work and fostering cross-sector collaborations to accelerate progress towards the Net Zero by 2050, securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

The official launch ceremony of the Innovation Forum was held today at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai. It was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Member of the Board of Trustees of the United Arab Emirates University, HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and several officials from both sides.

Also in attendance were innovation teams and experts from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Al Tamimi Company, as well as student teams from UAE University and various schools across the country.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak emphasised that innovation is a cornerstone of the UAE's development strategies. She highlighted the Ministry’s dedication to driving innovation in environmental and climate action by adopting advanced technological solutions, especially in sustainable agriculture, reducing emissions, and enhancing biodiversity.

Her Excellency added: “The Ministry’s Innovation Forum is a significant step to integrate innovation across all aspects of life. By encouraging participation, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, the Innovation Forum showcases the power of science-backed ideas to address pressing environmental challenges. We, at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, are dedicated to harnessing technology and AI to create effective and sustainable solutions.”

HE Al Dahak expressed her gratitude to the innovation teams participating in the Innovation Forum, urging them to intensify their efforts in developing eco-friendly and climate-smart solutions. She emphasised that such initiatives are crucial to advancing the UAE’s journey towards a more sustainable future for all.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, stated: “At UAEU, we are proud of the educational and research opportunities we offer, empowering students to become impactful leaders in innovation, climate change, and sustainability. Through our academic and research activities, we ensure students are actively involved in developing future solutions. We provide opportunities for participation in ground-breaking research projects. A key focus for us is the collaborative research initiatives we've launched with numerous leading institutions across the country. These initiatives specifically focus on engaging youth in research and innovation to address regional and global challenges at all levels."

HE Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MOCCAE, said: “Innovation is a key driver in achieving the UAE's climate and environmental targets at both the local and global levels. The Ministry is committed to developing innovative solutions that improve the efficiency of natural resources, reduce emissions, and foster collaboration across sectors. Our efforts are aligned with the ‘Government Innovation Framework’, to keep pace with its directives, and take an advanced approach to addressing and adapting to climate change. Innovation drives us to strengthen cross-sector partnerships to achieve national and global sustainability goals so that the UAE continues its leadership in innovation and achieves a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.”

Innovators Exhibition

During the event, HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak and HE Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, along with key attendees, toured the ‘Innovators Exhibition' held by the Ministry as part of the ‘Innovation Forum’. The Exhibition showcases innovative projects and patents from UAE University and other schools, as well as the latest environmental, marine and sustainability innovations. Commending the projects on display, the attendees highlighted their role in inspiring the next generation to build solutions to support the UAE’s and the world’s journey towards sustainable development goals.

Throughout the Forum, MOCCAE will host workshops and panel discussions on innovation in environmental work, bringing together experts, academics, specialists and students to explore the latest trends and sustainable technologies that contribute to enhancing environmental protection and addressing climate challenges.

In the coming days, the event will also highlight global best practices, cutting-edge innovations and advanced AI-powered technologies driving sustainability. A key focus of the Innovation Forum is cross-sector collaboration to implement various environmental and climate solutions. It will be a platform to promote environmental awareness and exchange expertise among participants to drive innovation towards a more sustainable future.

The Innovation Forum underscores that innovation has become a strategic necessity rather than a choice, ensuring the sustainability of natural resources and enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness in developing advanced environmental and climate solutions that align with the country’s future vision.