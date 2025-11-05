Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has concluded its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2025, held from October 27 to 30 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The event brought together leaders and decision-makers shaping the future of healthcare in the Kingdom and beyond. MBSC participated as part of a national conversation around transformation, talent development, and system-wide innovation.

Throughout the exhibition, MBSC engaged with professionals and stakeholders from the healthcare, education, and public sectors. The college presented its executive and graduate programs relevant to healthcare leadership, strategy, and systems thinking — with a particular focus on the Healthcare Transformation Leadership Program, a specialized offering designed to support the sector’s evolving needs.

In addition, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about MBSC’s broader portfolio of programs, including:

The Executive MBA (EMBA), designed for senior leaders navigating complex sectors, with concentrations in Healthcare and Wellbeing Leadership and Strategy in Action.

The Master in Management (MiM), which combines foundational leadership development with optional tracks in healthcare, tourism, HR, and finance

The Master in Finance (MiF), for professionals aiming to lead financial strategy across sectors

MBSC’s activation at the exhibition included direct engagement with healthcare professionals, live conversations on leadership in regulated industries, and insights into how MBSC programs support national transformation goals.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean of MBSC, stated:

"Healthcare is no longer just a clinical space — it’s a leadership space. At MBSC, we are proud to engage with professionals who are leading change from within. Our role is to equip them not only with knowledge, but with the tools, mindset, and networks to lead responsibly and effectively — from here, for here.."

MBSC’s participation in the exhibition reflects its broader mission: to develop leaders for critical sectors of national importance. Through applied learning, strategic thinking, and a commitment to the Kingdom’s vision, MBSC continues to contribute to building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.