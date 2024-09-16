Dubai – UAE: The Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) held a meeting today, chaired by H.E. Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, to discuss the latest developments in key projects of the Centre that align with the strategic plan of the UAE’s National Space Programme. The meeting was held in the presence of H.E. Yousef Ahmed AlShaibani, Vice Chairman and attended by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaffin, Humaid Ali Al Mohsen, and Mansoor Juma Bu Osaiba, Members of the Board of Directors, and others.

During the meeting, the board reviewed updates on several key projects, including the MBZ-SAT mission, Emirates Lunar Mission, Emirates Airlock for the Gateway lunar space station, UAE Satellite Programme and UAE Astronaut Programme. These projects form an integral part of MBRSC’s contribution to the UAE’s National Space Programme and aim to elevate the country’s status as a leader in space exploration and technology.

Commenting on the progress of MBZ-SAT, H.E. Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said: "I am pleased to announce that the environmental testing for MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, has been successfully completed. With this milestone achieved, the satellite is now being prepared for transportation to the United States, where final preparations for its scheduled launch, as announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and President of MBRSC, will take place."

MBZ-SAT was transported to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in South Korea, where it underwent rigorous testing designed to ensure its resilience under the extreme conditions of space. These tests included Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) testing, Vibration testing, Acoustic testing, and Mass Properties testing, all of which MBZ-SAT passed successfully.

H.E. Hamad Obaid AlMansoori further added, “The progress we have made to date has been outstanding and all our key projects are on track. With each mission, we continue to push the boundaries of space science and technology, positioning the UAE as a key player on the global stage. Our vision remains clear—we will continue to drive innovation and contribute to the progress of humanity through our advancements in space.”

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch no earlier than October 2024.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.