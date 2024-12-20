Dubai, UAE- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian University Dubai (CUD) to promote research collaboration and knowledge exchange, enhance institutional development, and bolster information networks through various knowledge events.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Dr. Dima Jamali, Vice President University Advancement, CUD.

The agreement aims to leverage both entities’ technical expertise and capabilities to propel sustained development. It will also support implementing non-profit initiatives for institutional development and promote knowledge dissemination by facilitating the exchange of critical resources like digital libraries, specialized books, and publications while exploring other potential collaboration opportunities.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We are delighted to partner with CUD, which aligns with our ongoing efforts to enhance knowledge exchange and empower students by providing the necessary learning resources. The signing of the agreement at Knowledge Summit 2024 demonstrates the platform’s pivotal role in convening experts, scholars, and representatives of leading institutions from around the globe, serving as a dynamic avenue for collaboration.”

Prof. Karim Chelli, CEO and President of CUD, stated: “This strategic alliance between CUD and MBRF marks a significant leap towards realizing the UAE’s vision for a sustainable knowledge economy, driven by the goal of enhancing societal productivity and fostering a knowledge-based entrepreneurial culture.”

As part of the agreement, both entities will collaborate on knowledge development and exchange ideas, insights, and strategies to bolster the nation’s knowledge economy. The agreement further highlights the significance of leading joint workshops, initiatives, and knowledge-based activities, drawing on the expertise and resources of both organizations.

The MoU reflects MBRF’s commitment to partnering with educational institutions to promote knowledge exchange and advance its mission of making knowledge accessible for all. Likewise, as a leading academic institution in the UAE, CUD reiterates its commitment to advancing scientific research and sustainable education through this latest endeavor.