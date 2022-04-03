Dubai-UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) has donated AED20 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest campaign for providing food support to the disadvantaged and underprivileged in 50 nations around the world.

MBRCH became the first benefactor to the initiative when it opened the door to donations from individuals, institutions, businesses and pioneers of philanthropy and humanitarian work from the UAE and abroad to mark the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan.

MBRCH’s donation strengthens the honorable, humanitarian commitment of the 1 Billion Meals initiative to provide a food safety-net for the hungry and undernourished around the world. This includes particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced victims of crises and natural disasters.

His Excellency Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, emphasized that the 1 Billion Meals initiative characterizes the humanitarian values to which the UAE adheres throughout its leadership, institutions and generous, tolerant and compassionate society. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the initiative in the month of fasting, generosity and charity, as the nation extends a helping hand to every disadvantaged person without exception or discrimination based on race, religion or region.

His Excellency stated that this generosity is continuous and sustainable, and its impact reaches far and wide every year. The UAE’s founding fathers forged this path, and it endures under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, alongside their Highnesses the Members of the Federal Supreme Council and the Emirates’ Rulers.

His Excellency Bumelha added that the 1 Billion Meals initiative is an extension of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2021. At the time, it successfully distributed 220 million meals across 47 nations – double its initial target – with the participation of MBRCH teams and crews. This reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for humanitarian sustainability. It also proves the strength of the UAE’s solidarity with people everywhere, whenever the need arises, especially for those most vulnerable.

MBRCH is also contributing to implementing the 1 Billion Meals initiative across many nations where MBRCH is active, in cooperation with local institutions, and official and private bodies. The initiative is planned and supervised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The 1 Billion Meals initiative is accepting donations from everyone in the nation and abroad, thus supporting global efforts to combat hunger and provide food support to the disadvantaged across 50 nations. The initiative offers its support in the form of instant smart vouchers that enable beneficiaries to use them at approved centers, or food parcels containing basic ingredients for cooking meals in vulnerable and lower-income communities.

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.

