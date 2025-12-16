Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman has been awarded the Arabia Social Responsibility and Sustainability Award 2025, in its 18th edition, under the category of Small Government Entities. The recognition reflects the Department’s steadfast commitment to adopting best practices in social responsibility and maximising its positive impact on the community.

The Department secured this recognition in appreciation of its effective efforts in the field of social responsibility and its dedication to embedding these principles across its initiatives and specialised programmes, with a strong focus on the cultural and developmental pillars of society. Among its most prominent initiatives is the “Our Happy Summer” programme, through which the Department has participated in five consecutive editions, delivering an integrated series of cultural, educational, and recreational initiatives underscoring its commitment to sustainable community development in the Emirate.

Commenting on the achievement, H.E. Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, expressed his pride in receiving this prestigious regional award in social responsibility and sustainability. He noted that the win represents the culmination of the Department’s efforts to embed the values and principles of social responsibility within its strategic plans and programmes, and commended the dedicated efforts of the Department’s team involved in preparing the award submission.

H.E. Al Ali stated: “This achievement reflects the directives of our wise leadership and its commitment to strengthening the role of government entities in supporting sustainable development, contributing to a balanced approach that aligns economic growth with community well-being and environmental preservation. At the Department, we will continue to adopt best practices that enhance quality of life and reinforce the position of the Emirate of Ajman as a leading model in social responsibility and sustainability across the region.”

The award was received on behalf of the Department by Maryam Al Dhuhoori, Head of the Social Responsibility Committee, and Mahra Al Bloushi, Member of the Social Responsibility Committee, in recognition of their active role in implementing social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

Maryam Al Dhuhoori noted that the Department’s win reflects the success of a collaborative work ecosystem and the strong integration between the Department’s various divisions, as well as its local and regional partners.

She added: “This award serves as a strong motivation to further innovate in the design and implementation of community initiatives, and to strengthen strategic partnerships that contribute to achieving sustainable and tangible impact on people’s lives. It also represents a greater responsibility to continue operating in line with the highest governance standards, ensuring the sustainability of our contributions and the creation of added value across social and environmental development domains.”

The Arabia Social Responsibility and Sustainability Award, presented by the Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility Network, is regarded as the region’s most established and trusted Arab platform for recognising excellence in sustainability and for promoting environmental, social, and governance culture across the region.