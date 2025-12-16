Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded Growth Series 2025 a platform that connects leading business experts and its business community to share practical insights, connect with peers, and spark growth – with an engaging finale at Compass Coworking Centre. The event brought together entrepreneurs, SME owners, and business leaders for an evening dedicated to the power of partnerships. Themed “Power in Partnership: Growing Faster Together”, the finale highlighted how strategic collaborations can accelerate business growth, unlock new opportunities, and strengthen the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah.

Throughout the year, the Growth Series explored high-impact topics that equipped the business community with actionable knowledge and practical tools to scale. This year’s sessions focused on identifying high-value partners, understanding enterprise-SME collaboration models, implementing mutually beneficial partnership frameworks, and sustaining long-term, results-driven business relationships.

The finale featured insightful sessions by industry leaders, including Masood Salem, AI Ecosystem Leader & Alliances Director at Oracle; Natalie Crampton, Founder & CEO of TEC MENA; and Mohammed Kutyba Alissa, VAS Director at RAKEZ. They equipped attendees with real-world insights into how major enterprises collaborate with SMEs to drive innovation, how meaningful partnerships fuel SME growth, and how RAKEZ supports its business community through collaborative value-driven initiatives.

Commenting on the central role partnerships play in elevating business performance, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Partnerships are at the heart of successful and sustainable business growth. Throughout the 2025 series of the Growth Series, we have seen how collaboration opens doors, accelerates expansion, and empowers entrepreneurs with the networks and knowledge they need to thrive. This series reaffirms RAKEZ's commitment to supporting our community with platforms that inspire learning, foster meaningful connections, and drive long-term success.”

In addition to expert-led sessions, the event provided a networking platform where participants reconnected with peers, exchanged experiences, and explored new partnership opportunities. A raffle draw rewarded attendees who consistently participated in the series, recognising their dedication to ongoing learning and growth.

The Growth Series continues to be a cornerstone of RAKEZ’s business support ecosystem, offering entrepreneurs and SMEs access to thought leaders, practical strategies, and industry insights that enhance competitiveness across Ras Al Khaimah. As the 2025 edition concludes, it leaves behind a renewed spirit of collaboration and shared learning, reaffirming RAKEZ’s commitment to empowering businesses through initiatives that inspire innovation, create opportunities, and foster a thriving entrepreneurial environment in the emirate.

