UAE: - Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of legislations, policies and initiatives to develop the government work ecosystem.

The Council discussed the National Sports Strategy and policies regarding regulating the energy service companies in the country. Also, the Council reviewed a number of initiatives aiming at supporting entrepreneurship and small and medium projects.

Also, the meeting reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council of the UAE on a number of policies, in addition to reviewing a series of governmental reports.

