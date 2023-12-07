Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated the largest concentrated solar power (CSP) project in the world, within the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE has a clear vision to transform itself into one of the world's most sustainable nations. Our journey towards sustainability is comprehensive, encompassing advanced clean energy projects across diverse renewable sources, and innovative solutions integrated into various spheres of the economy and society. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is at the heart of Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to create a world-class infrastructure for sustainability and a robust foundation for building an environmentally friendly future.”

The 950-megawatt (MW) fourth phase covers an area of 44 square kilometres. It uses 3 hybrid technologies: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100MW from the CSP tower, and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels. Built at an investment of AED15.78 billion, using the independent power producer (IPP) model, the project features the tallest solar tower in the world, at 263.126 metres, and the largest thermal energy storage capacity with a capacity of 5,907 megawatt hours (MWh), according to Guinness World Records. The project features 70,000 heliostats that track the sun’s movement.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), explained that the project will provide approximately 320,000 residences with clean and sustainable energy. It will reduce carbon emissions by about 1.6 million tonnes annually, enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub in clean, renewable energy and climate action. Al Tayer commended the efforts of DEWA’s partners in implementing this pioneering project according to the highest international standards and using the most advanced technologies. A consortium led by DEWA and Saudi Arabi’s ACWA Power established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build, and operate the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. DEWA holds a 51% stake in the company, ACWA Power holds 25%, and the Chinese Silk Road Fund owns 24%.

