CityScape Global, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : The Real Estate Registry (RER), under the supervision of the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), has officially launched the Kingdom’s national infrastructure for property tokenization and digital ownership transfer, marking a historic milestone in the modernization of Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector and its alignment with the goals of Vision 2030.

This initiative establishes Saudi Arabia as the first country in the world to deploy a national-scale blockchain infrastructure dedicated to real estate registration, fractionalization, and marketplace integration - setting the foundation for a transparent, liquid, and globally investable real estate ecosystem.

From Registry to Digital Marketplace

With SettleMint’s market-leading asset tokenization platform already deployed, the initiative transitions from vision to reality. The system forms the technological backbone for a next-generation property marketplace, integrating blockchain-based title management, automated valuation models (AVMs), escrow-linked payment verification, and fractional ownership capabilities that will enable new forms of property investment and financing.

Built on a hybrid architecture combining RER’s core registry services with blockchain orchestration and smart-contract layers designed by SettleMint, the platform supports end-to-end digital transactions, from listing and due diligence to ownership transfer and post-trade settlement. Inspire for Solutions Development are delivering the overall marketplace development.

The next development phases are now underway:\

Phase II National Tokenized Marketplace: Enabling buying, selling, and fractional investment under supervised frameworks.

Phase III Open API Framework: Allowing PropTechs, banks, and developers to integrate directly with RER systems to build new digital services from tokenized lending and real estate investment products to digital escrow and cross-border property transactions.

This three-tier roadmap positions Saudi Arabia as a global reference point for how digital registries, capital markets, and tokenization frameworks can converge to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and enable world leading PropTech innovation across the economy.

A Regulatory Model Built on International Best Practice

The initiative is the product of an unprecedented collaboration between RER and REGA, guided by the Benchmarks to Blueprint: Comparative Framework for Property Transaction Modernization and Immutable Registry report.

This framework synthesizes global best practices from Switzerland, Singapore, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom and adapts them to the Saudi institutional context, establishing a “registry-as-truth” model in which the RER ledger serves as the conclusive record of property rights.

The system incorporates global interoperability standards - including W3C Verifiable Credentials, eIDAS 2.0, and Shariah-compliant asset structures leveraging the existing fractional ownership model in Saudi Arabia - ensuring that digital ownership tokens are legally enforceable and internationally credible.

An integrated regulatory framework is now under implementation:

RER serves as the prevailing national operator of the qualified digital property register.

REGA defines supervisory and data-governance standards for real estate.

This alignment guarantees that innovation and prudence coexist, combining blockchain transparency with sovereign governance to reinforce investor confidence.

Driving Economic Diversification and FDI

By linking property tokenization with capital-market infrastructure, the initiative unlocks a powerful lever for economic diversification and international capital attraction.

Through regulated tokenization, investors from around the world will gain access to (fractional) Saudi real estate assets - from commercial developments to residential portfolios - opening new investment channels and enabling PropTech’s to develop

innovative investment options that reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for digital asset markets.

Catalyzing PropTech and Digital Innovation

As the infrastructure innovation introduced by RER transitions to an open-API platform, Saudi PropTech startups and international technology providers will gain access to secure integration interfaces to build applications for property valuation, tokenized lending, land management, and secondary-market trading.

The architecture ensures compliance with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) standards and integrates with Saudi identity and payments systems (Absher, Nafath, mada). This combination of sovereign-grade infrastructure and open innovation is expected to generate a new wave of PropTech entrepreneurship, contributing to employment, digital-skills development, and technological sovereignty.

A Global First

Quote from Adam Popat, SettleMint CEO

“This is not a proof-of-concept - it is a national digital market infrastructure, which is in operation. Saudi Arabia is now at the forefront of a global movement redefining how nations manage, invest, and transact in real-world assets. The Kingdom’s leadership has built not just technology, but trust - the essential foundation for any programmable economy. SettleMint is honored to be entrusted as the partner to deliver this national-scale transformation.”

About RER

The National Real Estate Registration Services Company (Real Estate Registry RER) is a Saudi company with an exclusive mandate to handle title registration operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. RER aims to create a digital database as an essential infrastructure for the transformation of the real estate ecosystem. RER will redefine the sector by providing enhanced services with cutting-edge technologies to ease the landowner experience and enhance decision-making for investors and partners. RER's value lies in embracing innovation to offer technologically advanced services, while also ensuring transparency and reliability through final outputs that transform the vision of future real estate endeavors into tangible realities.

https://rer.sa/en

About SettleMint

SettleMint is the go-to partner for enterprise grade asset tokenization. Its asset tokenization platform enables public and private sector innovators to build, integrate and operate nation-scale, production-grade applications and use cases quickly and securely, accelerating value creation for enterprise-grade applications around the world.

www.settlemint.com

About Inspire for Solutions Development

Established in 2010, Inspire for Solutions Development is a prominent IT consulting firm in the Middle East, serving regions including Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. With over 450 IT specialists, Inspire focuses on delivering comprehensive IT solutions that improve business workflows. Their services span Total Quality Management, Enterprise Project & Portfolio Management, Robotic Process Automation, Agile Software Development, Information Security, Data & AI, and more. Inspire serves a diverse clientele, including sectors such as banking, telecommunications, healthcare, and government.

https://inspirejo.com/