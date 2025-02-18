Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Kanoo Machinery, the leading provider of world-class industrial machinery and solutions in the region, successfully hosted Kanoo Machinery Open Day on February 11, 2025, at its facility in Jeddah. The event served as a platform to showcase Kanoo Machinery’s state-of-the-art machines and equipment from its esteemed partners and principals.

Attended by prominent industry leaders, business partners, and customers, the event featured live displays and demonstrations of newly launched equipment, including the Grove TMC Crane, as well as handover ceremonies for recently acquired machines. Clients had the opportunity to explore advanced solutions designed to improve and enhance operational efficiency across industries.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a strategic agreement between Kanoo Machinery and Wacker Neuson, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment and compact machines. This partnership will enable Kanoo Machinery to distribute light construction equipment from Wacker Neuson across Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian market, especially in the Western region, is witnessing rapid growth, attributed to the presence of large-scale infrastructure projects such as NEOM and ongoing developments in the Holy city of Makkah, Madinah and Jizan. Kanoo Machinery remains committed to supporting these initiatives by offering its cutting-edge machinery and equipment ensuring that their products and solutions are in-line with current and upcoming projects within the region. The strength of Kanoo Machinery is its comprehensive after-market solutions, parts showrooms and dedicated customer service centers spread across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, Board Member Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo, commented, “The Open Day event opened doors to enhanced collaborations and new partnerships with stakeholders across the value chain, while showcasing our future-ready offerings in the machinery space. We remain committed to staying at the forefront in offering high-quality, reliable, and customer-centric services to meet the evolving needs of the construction industrial sectors in KSA and the GCC region”

Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial & Energy added, “It was a pleasure hosting the Kanoo Machinery Open Day at our Jeddah facility, which provided us with valued interactions with our esteemed clients, suppliers, and industry professionals. The event highlights our emphasis on providing excellent service and building long-term relationships with our diverse client base”

With over 60 years of expertise, Kanoo Machinery continues to be a trusted industry leader, providing reliable, high-quality solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.