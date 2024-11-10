Sharjah: The Higher Committee of Kanaf Centre, the first-of-its-kind child protection centre in the UAE and the region, convened to review achievements and assess efforts to protect child victims of abuse and offer optimal support to them and their families. They also explored ways to enhance child safety awareness campaigns and develop communication and coordination between partner entities.

The meeting also covered Kanaf’s performance in the third quarter of the year, covering case statistics received from July to September 2024, which reflect tangible progress in the centre’s capacity to efficiently accommodate and manage cases.

Furthermore, committee members discussed enhancing connectivity and integration among relevant entities to improve communication, streamline efforts, and ensure a comprehensive, effective response to urgent cases. This included reducing repetitive administrative tasks and simplifying follow-up processes.

The committee also explored ways to standardise awareness campaigns across entities to establish a unified system to deliver strong messages to all segments of society. Emphasis was placed on using multiple languages, including Asian languages, to expand outreach. Additionally, members stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with the media to raise public awareness about the dangers of child abuse and highlight the centre’s support for affected families.

Hanadi Al Yafei: Institutional partnership and integration are key to Kanaf’s success as a comprehensive and safe destination

During the meeting, HE Hanadi Al Yafei, Head of the Higher Committee of Kanaf and Director-General of the Child Safety Department (CSD) highlighted the essential role of institutional integration in Kanaf’s success: “One year into our journey at Kanaf, we remain dedicated to reviewing our performance, enhancing operational processes, and strengthening communication and partnerships across all relevant entities.”

She added, “Sharjah’s commitment to child safety is not only a priority but a core element of its vision, which places the well-being of future generations at the forefront. Establishing Kanaf reinforces the emirate’s position as a regional and global leader in child protection, adopting international standards in its comprehensive services.”

Ameena Al Refaei: Unifying institutional efforts for effective response and comprehensive support

Ameena Al Refaei, Director of Kanaf, underscored the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships to uphold institutional excellence: “Kanaf’s success is directly linked to our partners' ability to unify efforts and deliver efficient, comprehensive services. We are committed to creating an integrated environment that fully supports child victims and their families, prioritising rapid response, privacy, and the emotional well-being of each child.”

Al Refaei added that strong collaboration among partners allows the centre to manage cases efficiently and provide the resources necessary for comprehensive care and support. The partnership, she noted, reinforces Kanaf’s role as a safe and inclusive environment that respects child rights and supports their development.

The meeting was held with the attendance of Dr. Mohamed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance; Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Head of Sharjah Public Prosecution; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amir, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan Al Meel, Chairman of the Sharjah Social Services Department; Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Khumairi, Head of Forensic Medicine Department at the Ministry of Justice, and Nahla Hamdan, Deputy Director-General of CSD.

Kanaf, established last year under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, brings together legal, health, and social entities under one roof to deliver protective and responsive care for child victims and their families in a safe and holistic environment.