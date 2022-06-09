KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY – King Abdullah Economic City showcased an array of educational sector investment opportunities to respected universities in the Republic of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, and the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce.

The virtual meeting was held in cooperation with the Saudi Cultural Bureau in Ireland, the Saudi Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Investment, and the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA).

The meeting, according to Cyril Piaia, Chief Executive Officer at King Abdullah Economic City, aimed to highlight the many advantages that KAEC has to offer to universities in Ireland, in collaboration with the public and private sectors. Irish institutes looking to found branches in KAEC, he went on, are set to benefit greatly given the city’s status as a major player in the Kingdom’s efforts to attract more core universities. In line with KAEC’s new strategy to be fully integrated within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the city is aiming at motivating universities to open branches in KAEC while supporting the development of national education sector.

Mr. Piaia also highlighted KAEC’s leading role in the establishment and success of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business & Entrepreneurship, a testament to the economic city’s advanced infrastructure and capabilities. The city is committed and well equipped to help develop the national education sector and recruit world-class institutes to establish new campuses and trade schools across various fields.

Mr. Piaia said that this meeting was the first of many to come with top universities from around the world, a primary example of the city’s support of the Ministry of Education’s efforts. Bringing international universities to KAEC, he added, will bolster the economic city’s status as a bastion of learning in the future. The city’s development plan includes creating independent schools and universities with world-class facilities. In addition to the World Academy, which now boasts 600 students, KAEC provides various community and recreational facilities that give its residents and workers access to an upscale lifestyle in a bespoke, safe and secure environment.

KAEC is also home to the National Aviation Academy, the ZADK Culinary Academy, and Tomouh Academy, all of which aim to empower and qualify national talent to meet the demands of the national labor market.

With the Public Investment Fund (PIF) emerging as a major development partner, KAEC is currently experiencing a major strategic transformation. This has allowed the city to explore new sustainable development solutions that aim to benefit all of society. The city is a Vision-ready platform benefiting from a strategic location on the Red Sea as well as world-class infrastructure, ready to welcome 3rd party developers and investors for jointly developing the city.

KAEC, in its bid to attract major corporations and business leaders, relies on the many advantages provided by ECZA. Companies operating in KAEC enjoy access to every governmental service under one roof, in addition to governmental financial and regulatory incentives provided by ECZA or other government bodies. This comes as part of the ECZA’s efforts to offer an attractive regulatory environment for investment, supported by competitive incentives and capabilities that contribute to the localization of national capital. These offerings are all expected to help diversify sources of income and provide quality jobs for the Saudi youth.

-Ends-