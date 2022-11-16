Ohood Al Roumi

Jahiz is a national interactive digital platform for enhancing the future readiness of government talents.

Jahiz empowers government talents with the skills needed to shape the future and keep pace with rapid global changes.

Jahiz enhances the performance, productivity, efficiency and future readiness of the UAE Government.

A digital platform to upskill all government employees with 20 future skills within one year.

4 major skills groups, including Digital Skills, Data & AI Skills, New Economy Skills, and 10X Skills.

A performance-linked digital Future Skills Wallet for every government employee.

Achievement badges for employees as they complete requirements of each skill.

15 strategic partners including leading local government entities and international private sector companies

Dubai: The UAE government launched "Jahiz”, an upskilling initiative for the future of government talents, which was recently endorsed by the UAE Cabinet headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to enhance UAE Government readiness through upskilling all government talent with 20 major future skills within one year, through an interactive digital platform developed in partnership with 15 leading government entities and global companies.

“Jahiz”, designed in partnership between the Government Development and the Future Office and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), is a new model for government work that focuses on enhancing UAE Government future readiness by equipping government talents with emerging skills for the future. It embodies the wise leadership’s vision to help all government employees keep pace with the rapidly changing world and understand the emerging trends that will impact the future.

The 20 future skills targeted by Jahiz cover four main groups of skills, including Digital Skills, 10X Skills, Data and AI Skills, and New Economy Skills. As employees develop their skills, they earn badges and build their Future Skills Wallet, a comprehensive digital profile, linking their achievements to their overall performance management system.

Ohood Al Roumi: A leading initiative for future government talents

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Recourses (FAHR), stated that "Jahiz" is a world-leading government initiative that embodies the UAE’s leadership directives to enhance the readiness of government talents with future skills, as the best investment for the future.

H.E. Al Roumi stressed that "Jahiz" supports building the best government in the world through enhancing the performance, productivity, efficiency and future readiness of the UAE Government.

“The competitiveness of governments depends on empowering their employees with future skills and enhancing their understanding of emerging trends in sectors pertaining to government work. This shall contribute to enhancing governments’ future readiness and positively affects performance, public services and productivity,” she added.

She highlighted that Jahiz aims to complement the government's efforts to adopt new work methodologies by enabling government talents to design and implement major transformational projects, and upskilling them to keep pace with rapid future changes. The initiative provides specialized and interactive content in partnership with distinguished national government leaders together with 15 leading national and international government and private entities, whose experiences and knowledge enrich the platform’s content.

Laila Al Suwaidi: “Jahiz” empowers government employees with future skills

Her Excellency Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stated that "Jahiz" is a smart digital platform that provides government employees with agile upskilling opportunities and equips them with future skills.

She added that the initiative is one of the government’s transformational projects led by FAHR focused on empowering government talents, providing them with the know-how, and enhancing their ability to innovate and employ modern technologies to promote the performance and competitiveness of the UAE government.

Four major groups of future skills

Jahiz covers four main skill groups, and 20 sub-skills, through more than 90 modules. Digital Skills include cyber security, digital transformation, blockchain, cloud computing, programming, Web 3.0, and metaverse. 10X Skills covers 10X fundamentals, imagination and design, boosting productivity, connection for impact, and growth mindset.

Data and AI Skills include artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, data management and analysis, and data visualization and narration. New Economy Skills include net-zero and climate change, circular economy and sustainability, digital economy, and new economy models. The platform presents its specialized online content in both Arabic and English languages.

The platform also includes the Future Skills Wallet, which is a personal digital file for every government employee linked to the Federal Government employee performance management system, through which achievement badges are earned and tracked.

Partnerships for developing future skills

Jahiz brings together 15 strategic partners including top UAE government entities and leading international companies including the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, the Cyber ​​Security Council, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in addition to Palmwood, Dubai Blockchain Center, Technology Innovation Institute, Microsoft, Mindvalley, Skill-Lync, Chainalysis, Accenture, Clear & Conquer, Udacity, Everdome, and Majarra.

