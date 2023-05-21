99.98% of transactions completed online

95.59% Customer Satisfaction rate

70.6 million passenger trips on public transport buses

42 million trips by taxis

99.2% compliance with safety procedures at traffic detour sites

Upgraded safety systems in the school transport sector

Developed new sustainable transport infrastructure

An increase in awareness campaigns of traffic safety measures by the Joint Committee of Traffic Safety

Abu Dhabi on Sunday: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi reviewed the highlights of 2022, all of which were centred around the concept of prioritizing customer happiness and satisfaction by meeting all of their transport needs, enhancing their mobility experience, accelerating operations and staying ahead of their expectations in smart services, which transformed the public transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the ITC recorded a significant rise in the number of transactions completed during the year 2022, totalling 15,708,091 transactions, with an increase of 27% compared to the previous year, as a result of ITC’s ongoing efforts to facilitate procedures for providing efficient and outstanding services to customers and passengers of public transport vehicles, and to develop and upgrade the quality of public services.

New services introduced to the public by the ITC in 2022 include the “Asateel” platform for land freight transport services and bus transport; the "Abu Dhabi Link”, a bus on-demand service on Saadiyat Island; and "Abu Dhabi Express” bus service in collaboration with private transport companies. The service level performance rate was 95.8%, while the customer satisfaction and happiness rate was 95.59% in 2022.

ITC has made excellent advances with its digital transformation plan. An impressive number of transactions was completed electronically and digitally during 2022, reaching 15,704,487 transactions online, which makes up 99.98% of the total number of transactions. This contributed significantly to bringing services closer to customers conveniently, fast, anytime and anywhere. This is part of the ongoing efforts of the ITC to align with the nationwide digital transformation process of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing more convenient smart services that facilitate the public’s mobility needs and contribute to enhancing the general quality of life in the Emirate.

As for the “Darb” toll gate system, the number of vehicles registered in 2022 was 550,686, bringing the total number of vehicles registered in the system to 2,106,526 by the end of the year. The number of new accounts recorded in the Darb system in 2022 reached 337,744, bringing the total to 1,132,285 accounts for individuals and institutions. The total number of vehicles exempted from traffic tariff charges since the launch of the system reached 25,514. The customer satisfaction rate for Darb services was 97%.

Higher demand on public buses

As part of ITC’s efforts to develop the public transport system, especially the bus transport network, ITC regularly oversees integrating new routes, upgrading quality of services and diversifying transportation options, enabling bus passengers to reach their destinations comfortably, easily, quickly, and conveniently. ITC announced that the number of passenger trips by public transport buses during 2022 was 70.6 million. The fleet of public transport buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi alone includes 817 buses, all of which are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies with fuel efficiency and environmentally sustainable specifications. These buses also provide free Wi-Fi service for passengers.

In 2022, ITC sought to establish an advanced and sustainable infrastructure that positively resulted in providing the best services for public bus passengers. During 2022, ITC built 25 new bus shelters that bring the total number of bus shelters in the emirate to 565. All of which provide customers with comfortable and convenient waiting spaces with state-of-the-art amenities.

Expansion of public bus networks

In the year 2022, new services were added as part of the public bus transport network, including the quick bus transport service called Abu Dhabi Express, in addition to extending the bus on-demand service, Abu Dhabi Link, to Saadiyat Island. These additions benefited residents, visitors, and tourists, giving them the opportunity to utilize these smart and easy transportation options that enables their movements around various residential areas, touristic sites and recreational facilities within the island. These places include famous world-class hotels, beaches, resorts, restaurants, as well as commercial and educational establishments, heritage, cultural and artistic locations, most notably Louvre Abu Dhabi, as Saadiyat Island is the capital’s cultural district where iconic landmarks attract tourists from all over the world.

ITC operates the bus on-demand service through the Abu Dhabi Link app. The service offers customers an opportunity to move in a smart and easy way between various residential areas, establishments and leisure facilities within select areas in the capital. The Centre also announced that the total number of passengers trips conducted through this service in 2022 was 279,177, with a breakdown of 146,951 passenger trips in Shahama, 97,400 passenger trips on Yas Island and 34,826 passenger trips on Saadiyat Island. The number of individuals who downloaded the Abu Dhabi Link app during 2022 was 18,050 people, bringing the total number of downloads since its launch to 48,280 people.

In 2022, ITC introduced a new public bus transport service that provides a designated space within the bus that allows bicycle users to take their bikes with them on their bus trips, with the aim of promoting a culture of sustainable transportation by operating bus units that cater to cyclists in the Abu Dhabi public transport system. ITC fulfils its mandate to simplify the lives of its customers through this service by providing cyclists assistance as they reach their destinations on planned routes and connect them to the city's main centres including touristic, sporting and leisure attractions.

Based on ITC’s role in organizing public transport operations and its keenness to meet the growing demand for public bus services and diversify transportation options for the public, the Centre partnered with the private sector to provide and operate Abu Dhabi Express, a rapid transport non-stop bus service, making it the fastest way to travel as it makes bus services more accessible, faster and convenient for all members of society and enables bus riders to reach their destinations quickly, comfortably and safely. This service enhances the connectivity between public bus services and increases the capacity of the bus transportation network. It also contributes to eliminating unsafe transport services such as unauthorized bus services, passenger smuggling, and other unregulated vehicles.

The number of passenger trips carried out by the Abu Dhabi Express bus service in 2022 reached 257,180 through 40 buses that belong to private companies that provide this service within the framework of the strategic partnership between ITC and local private companies to develop public transport services and upgrade the quality of services offered to residents and visitors of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

19% increase in taxi passengers

In 2022, the number of passengers who used taxis reached 76 million, a 19% increase compared to the previous year. A total of 42 million trips were completed. The number of taxis operating in Abu Dhabi was 6,390 by the end of year 2022, including 222 airport taxis. The number of low-carbon vehicles reached 4,822, accounting for 78% of the emirate's operational vehicle fleet.

The Abu Dhabi Taxi app contributed to the increase in bookings via smart devices due to its distinctive and convenient features, which enables the public to track taxi routes and view the estimated time of arrival. The online booking rate for taxis through the app accounted for 85% of the total bookings which mounted up to 3.91 million transactions during the year.

Abu Dhabi Taxi app started offering electronic payment in all taxis in the emirate through the PayBy app, in addition to the other payment options such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, for easy, secure and convenient cashless payment options. In 2022, 84% of the taxi fleet were installed with electronic payment devices. In this context, the number of electronic payment transactions for taxis during the year 2022 reached 5.81 million transactions with a total value of AED 160 million, which accounts for a 157% increase compared to the previous year.

Public taxis provided transport services during the 2022 Formula 1, with a total of 40,000 trips carried out during the event. In a related context, during the year, 360 taxi drivers received awards from the ITC for several categories, including fulfilment of booking requests, safe driving, and additional awards for excellent passenger assistance.

Increased demand for taxi services via smart apps and hourly rentals

Uber and Careem operated 1,257 vehicles in 2022, through their smart applications. The total number of trips carried out by these vehicles was mounted up to 2.05 million trips.

As for the hourly rental services, 203,774 users were registered for this service. The service operated by 121 vehicles belonging to two companies; U-Drive and E-kar. The total number of hours the service was used reached 441,815 hours in 2022, and the number of transactions carried out for hourly vehicle rentals mounted up to 39,713, at a daily average of 11,307, and a total number of 51,020. Hourly vehicle rentals are available through a smart service that enables customers to utilize the mobile app in order to find available vehicles nearby to rent and pay the service providers according to usage. This service is in line with the efforts carried out to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through providing a range of quality and convenient services for customers.

Implementation of regulations to enhance community and road-users safety

The Integrated Transport Centre has implemented a number of regulations in 2022, including the Executive Regulations of Freight Transport in Abu Dhabi, aimed at regulating conduct of cargo transport activities, raising the level of traffic safety of cargo transport vehicles and maintaining the sustainability of road infrastructure, and the Executive Regulation for Operating Passengers’ Transport Services by Buses in Abu Dhabi Emirate, aimed at raising the safety measures applied on the bus transport system, organizing passenger transport activity by chartered buses, private buses, tourist buses and public buses, and clarifying the responsibilities and duties of all operators in this sector.

ITC also launched the Regulation on the Use of Bicycles and Electric Bikes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure the highest standards of safety in the rental bicycle or micro-mobility device sector.

Smart Mobility Sector provides innovative solutions for the future

The year 2022 saw the launch of the second phase of the Smart Mobility Project on Yas and Saadiyat Islands, which to date includes a fleet of 17 autonomous (self-driving) vehicles operating under the brand "TXAI" within a network of routes spread across 9 locations on Yas Island, Etihad Arena, Yas Beach, Yas Marina, Yas Plaza, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall and IKEA Abu Dhabi - Yas Island. This is in addition to the Mini-Robobus service, which operates 6 buses and 15 charging stations on Yas and Saadiyat Islands, and the operation of the Automatic Rapid Transit (ART) system, also on Yas Island, which is a fast-track mass-transport system operating without railways. All services are available to customers through the smart app "TXAI", to book trips and track vehicle services, the app is available for download through Google Play and Apple Store.

Meanwhile, Saadiyat Island's self-driving taxi route includes a number of stations: Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Manarat Al Saadiyat, NYU Abu Dhabi, St. Regis Hotel, Saadiyat Beach, Lycée Français International Théodore Monod, Jumeirah, Saadiyat Beach Residences, and Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi, covering a total route distance of 47.5 km. TXAI app has reached a number of 5,512 subscribers thus far, and the self-driving taxis conducted 2,130 trips and travelled for 86,100 km in total.

This service is part of ITC’s endeavour to provide quality services to members of the community and promote the digital transformation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The shift towards smart transportation supports the strategy of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Integrated Transport Centre for the use of autonomous vehicles within an integrated, environmentally friendly, and sustainable transport system that enriches the experience of individuals and enhances the quality of services provided to the Emirates' residents and visitors.

Efficient and high-quality services

During 2022, ITC’s Intelligent Transportation Systems sector developed a service for acquiring parking permit in Abu Dhabi available on the Darb toll gate system website and the Darb smart app. The service allows customers to apply for residential parking permits or renew permits that are about to expire, quickly and flexibly, without the need to upload any documents, in addition to the possibility of requesting a change or update of information in their parking permits directly on the Darb's website or app.

The Intelligent Transportation Systems sector provided all services including freight transport activities, bus transport activities, inspection services and violations management, as well as electric scooter monitoring and tracking system for operating companies through “Asateel", an integrated platform in Abu Dhabi that may be accessed via https://asateel.itc.gov.ae, in order to improve the quality of services provided in those sectors.

A system of permits and tracking of the movement of gas tanker transport vehicles has also been developed in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority. This is in addition to the installation of 5,337 electronic payment devices in taxis, and the automation of hourly vehicle rental procedures, as part of the digital transformation plan in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Asateel is an integrated electronic system linked to a tracking software and a central database that locates vehicles by connecting to their electronic tracking devices. It supports stakeholders in regulating the movement of their vehicles, monitor real-time positioning of vehicles, track the traffic situation, organize operational processes, and monitor drivers' compliance with traffic rules to enhance road security and safety. The platform is able to analyse vehicle traffic data, use data for appropriate planning and decision-making processes, and extract performance indicators for both fleet operators and drivers.

A permit and tracking system for fuel tankers was developed in 2022, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Traffic Systems Management

Moreover, the ITC installed 1,204 smart parking payment machines with 5G smart system, which enables the management of public parking areas via a smart digitally integrated network through the installation of the latest technology in smart devices that are linked directly to the Central Parking Management System. The new ticket machines allowed electronic issuance of parking tickets and payment of fees and the paper version were phased out. The feature of issuing parking permits was added to the Darb application to facilitate procedures for customers using smart applications. These smart parking payment machines were developed and installed in a move to enhance the experience of using public parking areas, facilitate inspections and manage public parking areas in a smart and integrated manner.

Another smart project was implemented in 2022 called Smart Gates to weigh trucks and detect overloading on Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road (Dubai - Al Ain E66) and in both directions. This project supports the work of axle weighing stations, an integrated intelligent system consisting of electronic sensors that detect heavy weights, and 3D laser measurement system using 3D scanners to determine vehicle height, size, number of axels, tire integrity and speed. This project enables monitoring of truck weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles and ensure that their weights and cargo conform to the applicable regulations and specifications. This is part of Abu Dhabi's traffic safety strategy to maintain the safety of road users, and within the Integrated Transport Centre's vision of establishing safe and sophisticated infrastructure for roads and ensuring their sustainability.

In this context, the number of heavy vehicles that were subject to the procedures of Abu Dhabi’s heavy vehicle control stations during the year amounted to 580,000 vehicles.

Other achievements included updating assets and improving traffic light systems in Al Dhafra area by replacing old traffic lights with modern ones that enhanced the aesthetic appearance of the city and contributed to increased traffic streamlining and reduced waiting time at red lights.

In addition, the Apple Pay payment service was activated in the smart Darb app to diversify payment options for iOS users.

Traffic management facilitates efficient and smooth operations for road users

During 2022, the traffic management team at the ITC improved the timing performance of the traffic lights network in 226 intersections to operate the light signals efficiently and reliably. 29 new traffic lights were installed, which contributed to reducing traffic congestions at the traffic lights, saving time, and enhancing the safety of pedestrians and vehicle owners, and enhancing road safety levels.

Meanwhile, the number of road service requests received by Road Service Patrol (RSP) reached 30,633 in 2022, while the average response time for assistance averaged 6.92 minutes noting that the performance indicator sets the response time at 15 minutes, which signifies the efficiency of the service. The average evacuation time for affected vehicles on-site to the nearest safe point was 18.30 minutes, well below the 30 minutes established according to the event response performance index.

Road Service Patrol provides 24/7 support for emergency vehicle breakdowns or stops that may occur on the road. This service plays an important role in enhancing traffic safety and ensuring smooth traffic flow by moving affected vehicle off the road during accidents or sudden halting to the nearest safe location.

In terms of traffic detours on roads, the Traffic Management Division issued 14,646 traffic detour permits, 57 of which were special permits for events held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the aim of ensuring smooth traffic flow during these events. The works on roads are carried out in accordance with the highest standards of Health, Safety and Environment and best practices in the implementation of infrastructure work. This comes in accordance with the provisions of the Executive Regulations on Traffic Detours, which contain all policies, procedures, requirements, professional practices, regulations, and conditions to be adhered to when carrying out infrastructure or maintenance work on the road to ensure the safety of road users. The percentage of compliance with safety procedures at traffic detour sites was 99.2% in the year 2022.

Enhancing traffic safety

The year 2022 saw the adoption of the "Abu Dhabi Guidelines for Road Speed Management", in collaboration with the ITC and strategic stakeholders. The guide aims to regulate driving speeds on Abu Dhabi roads efficiently and safely to improve traffic safety levels by applying safe speeds with a clear road speed management methodology. This guide was posted on the official website of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC).

In 2022, the road speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road, heading from the Sheikh Zayed Bridge to the Qasr Al Bahr junction and vice versa was reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h as part of the ITC’s efforts to establish a safe and sustainable transport system in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Moreover, the ITC has joined a task force that consists of the International Transport Forum (ITF), for the purpose of developing a system of action that is in charge of evaluating the results achieved in terms of the safety and security of the transport system.

The Traffic Safety Team of ITC launched the “Smart Alert System Initiative” to prevent drivers from running red lights when turning left in lead lag intersections in coordination with the Traffic Systems Division. The initiative aims to reduce the number of accidents caused by distractions at intersections.

To draw attention to the fatalities and losses caused by road accidents, the ITC organized a traffic safety awareness event in 2022, in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which comes on the 20th of November every year. The event included several workshops, various activities, presentations, and lectures calling on drivers to abide by safety measures and driving regulations to enhance traffic safety for all.

The Traffic Safety Team of ITC, under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport which also includes the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, held 15 awareness-raising workshops, attended by more than 990 motorcycle drivers who work for major delivery companies in Abu Dhabi, as well as representatives of companies operating in this sector. These workshops aimed to raise traffic awareness among delivery bikers and enhance their knowledge of safety requirements, safe driving and the obligations and regulations they must adhere to while driving to keep them safe and keep others safe. This came after the Centre developed policies for the safety of motorcycle drivers who operate within the delivery sector. that is aimed at enhancing their safety and the safety of the community by reducing the number of accidents they get involved in while fulfilling their delivery duties.

In addition, the ITC carried out a number of campaigns focusing on bicycle and electric bicycle (scooters) users, in collaboration with the senior management of the ITC and Abu Dhabi Police, to address reckless driving and promote awareness of the safe use of bicycles and electric scooters and the need to adhere to safety measures, speeds and instructions of road signs, as well as the necessity of avoiding illegal behaviours and wearing body protective gear while riding these bicycles, in order to ensure their own safety and the safety of community members. This came after the Centre launched the Rules and Regulation for Bicycles and Electric Bikes in Abu Dhabi to ensure the highest levels of safety in the bicycle rental and use industry. These campaigns are aimed at achieving the Vision Zero Strategy, launched by the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety in the Emirate and reduce the number of road accident fatalities to zero.

In the area of school transport, 2022 has seen 5 awareness-raising campaigns for school bus drivers and supervisors, attended by 240 bus drivers and 130 supervisors. Several seasonal campaigns were launched, namely the campaign for fog and bad weather conditions, the campaign to shed the light on how to avoid distractions while driving and the campaign of adhering to the red stop signal. These campaigns aimed to educate drivers of the rules for traffic in order to maintain their safety and the safety of children in their care, under any circumstances and in all situations.

In 2022, the ITC intensified the development, updated and disseminated traffic safety e-messages on road Variable Message Signs (VMS), with the aim of spreading traffic awareness among road users and always maintaining their safety.

ITC’s traffic safety efforts in 2022 concluded for the year by winning the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2022, awarded by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) for the category of Safe Transport.

Enhancing security and safety in the school transport sector

In 2022, ITC launched significant initiatives that contribute to the application of the highest standards of safety for students on school buses and ensure the provision of safe and easy transportation services to 188,960 students across the emirate. In this context, the ITC, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police, prior to the start of the school year, launched a "For Your Safety" campaign entitled, "Your Children are in Safe Hands" to enhance communication between parents and school transport stakeholders in order to achieve the highest standards of safety and security for students on school buses. ITC also developed training and evaluation programmes that included over 7,611 drivers and 8,691 school bus supervisors with the aim of increasing their professional capacities and adopting safe school transportation to provide the highest standards of security and safety for children. In 2022, the Centre also adopted an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport to launch a professional medical testing campaign to screen school bus drivers and supervisors.

In 2022, under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, 7 awareness-raising workshops were held for school bus drivers and supervisors, focusing on educating them about safe school transport, adherence to traffic safety regulations and the prioritization of students’ security and safety, ensuring that school bus safety requirements are adhered to at all times along with all the responsibilities stipulated within the Executive Regulations for school transport services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Integrated Transport Centre also implemented a training plan for school transport stakeholders, which included organizing 32 training workshops on a new smart system that provides integrated services and enables the electronic issuance of school transport permits and access to school transport services with ease, as part of the Centre's efforts to automate services and facilitate procedures for customers and improve the quality of services provided in this sector. Representatives of 256 private schools and nurseries and 768 operators, school transport coordinators and supervisors in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra took part in the workshops.

At the end of 2022, the total number of school transport buses was 7,590, serving 654 schools, including 217 public schools, 209 private schools, 195 nurseries, 31 charter schools and 2 people of determination centres in Abu Dhabi.

Infrastructure development for sustainable mobility

As part of ongoing efforts to diversify sustainable mobility, develop appropriate infrastructure for pedestrians, bicycle and electric bicycle users and establish a sustainable and environmentally friendly transport environment that enhances the quality of life in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and encourages the public to walk and use bicycles as a healthy and environmentally friendly alternative transport, the ITC reported that in 2022, the distance covered by bicycle and walking network increased by 352.51 km in Abu Dhabi, with 987 km spread over 660 km in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, 259 km in Al Ain and its suburbs, and 68 km in Al Dhafra.

Development of services at public parking areas

As part of its ongoing efforts to organize and manage public parking areas and facilities in the emirate and facilitate mobility for the public, this past year, the Centre issued 13,796 limited-term permits for standard parking, which is a service that allows customers to obtain monthly, quarterly, biannual or annual parking permits for their vehicles, where the vehicle is permitted to regularly park in the parking areas with black and blue coloured sidewalks in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, without the need to pay fees every time. In addition, the total number of parking spots available in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2022 was 148,282 parking spots spread across 123 sectors, and 3,788 parking spots in multi-storey parking in seven different parking buildings. In Al Ain, the total number of available parking spaces was 18,040, spread across 22 sectors, and 424 spots in one storey parking buildings. During the year, the Centre improved services in the multi-storey parking facilities and installed seven new payment machines to facilitate payment service. At the same time, the Centre completed the project of establishing motorcycle parking spaces in Abu Dhabi city and created 1,486 motorcycle parking spaces in Abu Dhabi and 57 parking areas in Al Ain.

Close monitoring procedures to enhance safety and ensure compliance with laws and regulations

The Integrated Transport Centre carried out inspection campaigns on various passenger transport vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the year 2022, which resulted in applying a number of penalties in various areas, with 1,470 tickets issued against violators using their own vehicles for illegal transport and unauthorized transport of passengers. Of these, 1,039 were in Abu Dhabi, and 431 were in Al Ain. The number of violations related to traffic detours on the road is 491, while the proportion of workers on detour sites who complied with the requirements and acquired proper permits is 94% in the traffic safety index, which measures the proportion of compliance with safety requirements in operations regarding work on the roads.

To ensure optimal use of public parking areas and full compliance with regulations and laws, the Parking Division carried out 20,348 inspections to make sure of the proper use of public parking areas and pavements and that the public is in full compliance with regulations and laws. These visits were spread-out over parking areas across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and resulted in the issuance of 1,002 violation tickets for commercial establishments that misused parking areas or pavements without a permit or in violation of the permit conditions.

In the framework of ensuring the application of the highest quality and safety standards in the school transport sector, ITC carried out 38,752 inspection visits to school transport operators, including buses, drivers and supervisors, as well as schools and nurseries, which resulted in the issuance of 1,072 violation tickets.

Partnerships forged for the service of the community

The ITC wrapped up a number of agreements over 2022, including a memorandum of understanding with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), concerning cooperation in the areas of joint training, and the Special Olympics UAE Foundation, aiming to promote joint cooperation by providing suitable transport for athletes and coaches during major sporting events in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to a cooperation agreement with Emirates Driving Company to provide training to elevate drivers’ skills and educate them on safe professional driving methods that enhance their traffic culture and support road safety.

The Centre signed two cooperation agreements with both Al Masaood Group to raise awareness about tire safety among truck drivers and Hub71 Limited on the development and testing of new transport technologies. The Centre also signed a cooperation agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank to manage and designate the Taxi Owners' Compensation Fund as the Registrar and Payment Agent to implement the services of beneficiaries, like issuing ownership certificates and other financial functions related to ownership and beneficiaries.

It also signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) to ensure that school bus drivers and supervisors meet all the requirements such as an occupational medical examination and obtain a certificate of occupational fitness that enables them to perform their duties and carry their professional responsibilities as fully as possible and to ensure the safety of school transport services. The Integrated Transport Centre signed a cooperation agreement with the Al Seef Village Mall to ensure the facilitation of parking in the designated parking areas and enhance the fluidity of traffic to and from the parking areas, and to reduce parking violations in general.

In a move to strengthen cooperation and understanding with the private sector to provide taxi fare electronic payment services, ITC signed a cooperation agreement with ADCB to provide the necessary facilities for taxi users in the emirate.

2022 saw the launch of a new initiative called “Points for Plastic: The Bus Tariff". This initiative allows public transport users to access free trips on public buses by depositing empty plastic bottles in special machines located at bus stops, which turns them into points used to pay for trips on public buses. The initiative was launched in cooperation with Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre "Tadweer", and "DGrade" which specializes in recycling plastics into different industries in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner. Since the launch of the service, 109,806 “plastic for tariff” transactions have been carried out in exchange for points used on public transport buses.

All the achievements of 2022 are part of ITC’s ongoing efforts to develop the public transport sector. The Centre looks forward to continuing the achievements and innovations journey to enhance and raise the bar of customer experience in 2023, as seen in the significant technical development in the transport sector and its efforts to establish an integrated transport system that is both: smart and sustainable, meeting the aspirations of customers and the community at large. The ITC is keen to support local development in all sectors, promote quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to supports the Emirate's competitiveness on the international level.