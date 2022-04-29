Abu Dhabi on Friday – To keep the public updated about its services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings of all its services during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr 1443 Hijri (2022), as the blessed month of Ramadan draws to a close. During the holiday, MAWAQiF surface parking fees and the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge.

Customers Happiness Centres

Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the holiday, starting from Saturday, 30 April 2022 until the official duty is resumed on Monday, 9 May 2022. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services via its website: www.itc.gov.ae, as well as Darb and Darbi smart apps. In addition, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge starting from Friday, 29 April 2022 until 7:59 AM on Saturday, 7 May 2022. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official Eid holiday.

The ITC calls on motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It urged them to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

Darb Toll Gate System

The Darb toll system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Friday, 29 April 2022 and the normal toll system will be reactivated on Saturday, 7 May 2022 during the peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM from Saturday to Thursday) to ensure a smooth traffic flow during these timings.

Public Bus Services

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, public bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule but the number of regional bus services will be increased according to the volume of demand during the period: 30 April – 4 May. In addition, the ITC has coordinated with the operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services in a proportional manner to the anticipated increase in the demand for the service.

To view the service timings of buses and public transport services, please visit ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app.

On the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, the ITC extends its sincere greetings and blessings to our wise leaders, people of the UAE, as well as Arab and Islamic nations in general. May Allah bless the occasion with goodness and prosperity.

