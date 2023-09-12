The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) seeks to enhance its success and achieve its goals for 2023, in accordance with its plan and vision to achieve global leadership in ensuring the sustainability of a growing business community that keeps pace with the future, to emphasize its direct role in growing investment, attraction rates and increasing Ajman’s gross domestic product. The Ajman Chamber revealed that its new membership of establishments during the first half of 2023 reached 3,567 new memberships.

The growth pace of the industrial sector in Ajman is accelerating remarkably as a result of the leadership's interest in this vital sector and the availability of infrastructure and an integrated service system. The industrial membership in the Ajman Chamber reached a growth of 6.9% during the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2022. The number of industrial memberships reached 773 during the first half of 2023, and the growth rate of industrial membership in the Ajman Chamber during the past three years reached 8%. The Ajman Chamber is keen to attract specialized investments in modern industries based on technology and artificial intelligence, as well as its keenness to increase the growth rates of manufacturing industries in Ajman.

During 2023, the Ajman Chamber adopts an agenda of various activities to serve its members of companies and factories, ensure the sustainability of their business, attract new investments in various sectors, as well as provide appropriate support to the entrepreneurship sector, attract young people to self-employment and start private projects, in line with the vision and directions of the Emirate of Ajman and the UAE economically. The Ajman Chamber is constantly seeking to modernize and develop its services and initiatives in a proactive manner that enables members to expand business and increase productivity rates in order to increase Ajman's GDP and increase export and re-export opportunities in line with the UAE's directions.