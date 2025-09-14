Mpumalanga, South Africa: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism, solidifying its position as a global tourism leader at the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting and Tourism Investment Summit held for the first time in South Africa (Mpumalanga and Cape Town, respectively).

Her Highness Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, represented the Kingdom at the events, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism.

“Saudi Arabia shares and celebrates the G20’s commitment to advancing tourism growth and embedding sustainability at the heart of our efforts. The lesson from South Africa and Saudi Arabia is clear: lasting transformation happens when we share ideas and build together. This is why we created TOURISE – the first-ever global platform for action, year-round collaboration and meaningful impact. We invite the world to join us this November to design and deliver the future of tourism in partnership,” said Her Highness Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud during her address to G20 delegates.

Her Highness further added: “Tourism has the power to change lives, transform economies and bring the world closer together. Through Vision 2030, we are demonstrating that tourism is not only a driver of economic prosperity but also a catalyst for inclusive social progress. But this potential can only be realized if we act boldly and collaboratively.”

As the only permanent Gulf Cooperation Council member of the G20, Saudi Arabia continues to play a leading role on the global stage. Through its active participation in the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting, the Kingdom has helped shape the final Ministerial Declaration ensuring its priorities – sustainability, digital transformation, inclusivity and skills development – are reflected in global tourism policy.

Her Highness also hosted a TOURISE sponsored ministerial dinner, on behalf of His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, inviting delegates to the first-ever TOURISE – a dynamic gathering of public and private sector leaders, innovators and investors, with the goal to design a new global tourism agenda for the decades ahead.

Saudi Arabia remains a key driver of global tourism growth. The Kingdom’s tourism sector is among the fastest growing in the world, welcoming 116 million domestic and inbound visitors in 2024, a 6% increase over 2023, and surpassing for the second year in a row its initial target of 100 million annual visitors by 2030.

This growth is underpinned by significant investments in destinations, flight routes, airport capacity and world-class tourism infrastructure – including giga-projects like NEOM, Qiddiya and Diriyah. These efforts position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for tourism, investment and innovation, offering world-class opportunities across hospitality, cultural heritage, entertainment and sports tourism.

Saudi Arabia continues to champion sustainable development, workforce empowerment and international cooperation through platforms like the G20, UN Tourism and WTTC. Initiatives like Sustainable Tourism Global Center and the AlUla Framework for Inclusive Community Development Through Tourism further underscore its leadership in building a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive global tourism sector.