Geneva-Switzerland:– Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of Emirates Schools Establishment, led a UAE delegation to the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit (GESDA), which took place from 11-13 October. The UAE delegation met with senior officials to discuss science diplomacy, multilateral policy and emerging technologies.

HE Al Amiri participated in a high-level political segment entitled “Quantum Solutions for All” at Gesda marking Her Excellency Al Amiri's second participation in this high-level form, extended by His Excellency Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Federal Councillor, and Mr. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Chairman of the GESDA Board of Directors.

The UAE delegation accompanying HE Al Amiri included His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Her Excellency Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Medical Affairs of Life Sciences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amal Alhammadi, Director of Science and Technology Policy, and Nouf AlHameli, Science and Technology Advisor to the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs.

Delegates explored the significant role of science diplomacy in shaping the world's future, with a focus on anticipating the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies. They underscored the necessity of both bilateral and multilateral foreign policies aimed at narrowing the technological divide. In addition to the role of scientific breakthroughs in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The delegation also addressed the way forward for quantum solutions, building ties for the advancement of science and overcoming micro and macro challenges.

HE Al Amiri said: “As we anticipate the needs of societies, it is key to explore how leveraging advanced technologies can help us align our efforts with some of the world’s most pressing future challenges. At the GESDA Summitt, we engaged in discussions to harness collaboration and increase the impact of scientific breakthroughs, focusing on the limitless potential of rapidly emerging technologies.”

She added: “Multilateralism is key to revitalizing global governance and expediting the achievement of SDGs. Revisiting governance frameworks will enable us to further integrate inclusivity and sustainability into policies and regulations, as we drive scientific advancements across vital sectors. Identifying ways to boost science through diplomacy is vital to driving cross-border transformative change.”

During the visit, Her Excellency also witnessed the launch of the Open Quantum institute at CERN.

