Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the first phase of the solar-powered Green Data Centre being developed by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC) – a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA – in Dubai’s Warsan district. During his visit, Al Tayer endorsed the awarding of the second phase of the project.

This facility is the fourth green data centre developed by Moro Hub, reflecting its continued commitment to advancing digital sustainability and providing world-class infrastructure that supports the UAE’s digital transformation. With a planned capacity of over 100 megawatts, the new centre will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading hub for sustainable and future-ready digital solutions. The centre spans over 66,000 square metres, with the first phase scheduled to launch in the second half of this year.

Al Tayer was accompanied during the tour by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

During the tour, Al Tayer reviewed the progress of construction works, which will soon enable the provision of advanced cloud computing and cloud-hosting solutions, in line with the highest global standards of efficiency and sustainability.

“The Green Data Centre in Warsan embodies the sighted vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to build a future based on sustainability and innovation. Through Moro Hub’s green data centres, we contribute to enhancing the UAE’s pioneering position in the green economy by presenting a leading global model, proving that the future is built on two main pillars: clean energy as the foundation for environmental sustainability, and artificial intelligence as the driver of progress and efficiency. The nation has successfully integrated these two axes into a single strategic vision, transforming it from a consumer of technology into an active partner in its creation,” Al Tayer said.

“The centre contributes to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainable digital solutions by providing advanced infrastructure and an attractive environment for global and local technology companies. The project embodies the integration of technological development and environmental preservation, helping to strengthen the UAE’s pioneering position in the green economy,” he added.

The Green Data Center project in Warsan is being developed in collaboration with specialist data centre engineering and advisory consultancy firms providing end-to-end lifecycle support from strategy and design through to commissioning and operations, integrated solutions across data centres, power, cooling, advanced energy solutions and site readiness, supporting the development of resilient, sustainable and AI-ready digital infrastructure in line with global best practices.