Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, paid an official visit to Tadweer, one of Dubai’s leading waste management facilities. The visit underscores Dubai’s ongoing commitment to advancing the circular economy, achieving environmental sustainability goals, and minimizing landfill dependency.

His Excellency was accompanied by a high-level delegation from Dubai Municipality and was received by Eng. Faris Saeed, CEO of Tadweer, along with senior executives from the company.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the facility’s various sections, which have been operational for two decades and now serve as a cornerstone of Dubai’s integrated waste management system. His Excellency was briefed on operational workflows, state-of-the-art technologies used for waste collection, sorting, and recycling, as well as innovative solutions for converting waste into valuable resources.

The delegation also visited Tadweer’s pilot biogas facility, which converts organic waste into energy, a practical demonstration of how local resources can be harnessed to produce renewable energy in line with the UAE’s broader energy security and sustainability goals.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmad bin Ghalita emphasized the importance of adopting circular economy principles and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors to scale sustainable practices. He also commended Tadweer’s pivotal role in transforming environmental challenges into opportunities that contribute to Dubai’s vision of a more sustainable future.

His Excellency said: “Dubai has established itself as a leader in adopting integrated waste management and circular economy practices through a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and resource conservation. This includes leveraging modern technologies, advanced systems, and innovation to enhance the efficiency of waste collection, sorting, and treatment in sustainable ways. Dubai Municipality remains committed to supporting and advancing environmental and technological solutions that align with national strategies, most notably, the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021–2041, which focuses on implementing global best practices and long-term infrastructure, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to position Dubai as a global hub for clean energy and the green economy.”

Eng. Faris Saeed, CEO of Tadweer and Chairman of SEE Holding, added:

“Tadweer is a real-world embodiment of sustainability, diverting millions of tons of waste from landfills and providing a practical, scalable model for implementing the circular economy. Our vision is rooted in the belief that technology is not just a tool but a strategic partner in realizing the UAE’s environmental transformation goals. With the continued support of Dubai Municipality, we are confident in our path toward a future defined by innovation, regeneration, and zero waste.”

Since its inception, Tadweer has processed over 5.2 million tons of municipal solid waste, significantly reducing pressure on landfills and converting large volumes into valuable outputs. This includes the production of more than 90,000 tons of high-quality organic compost used in agriculture and for enhancing soil and green spaces across the emirate.

At the same time, environmental education remains a strategic pillar for Tadweer. The company has delivered over 1,200 awareness initiatives and programs, reaching more than 30,000 students across the UAE, with the aim of instilling sustainability values in future generations.

Through its continued support of pioneering facilities like Tadweer, Dubai Municipality reaffirms the emirate’s position as a global benchmark for innovative waste management, moving steadily toward the UAE’s national goal of diverting all waste away from landfills and embedding circular economy principles that ensure efficiency, resource preservation, and long-term sustainability.