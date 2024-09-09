H.E. Dr. Al Dahak called on the GCC countries to participate in the first edition of the World Food Security Summit in Abu Dhabi, November 2024

Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised the alignment of the UAE's vision with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. H.E. underscored the importance of cooperation among the GCC states and the need for harmonising efforts, practices, and policies on several key issues, particularly, those aimed at enhancing food security at the regional level, and the GCC General Secretariat’s endeavour to achieve integration across the Gulf to remove all obstacles and have a common vision for food security.

This came during Her Excellency's participation as head of UAE delegation from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the local entities at the 36th Ministerial Meeting of the Agricultural and Food Security Committee of the GCC. The meeting, hosted by the State of Qatar, was held under its presidency for the current session.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality of the State of Qatar, and attended by Their Excellencies the Ministers responsible for agriculture and food security from the GCC countries.

Addressing the meeting, Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak affirmed that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, is making significant efforts to strengthen the agricultural and food sector. These efforts bridged the gaps between sustainable agricultural, aquaculture and food security vision promoting investment in the development of modern agriculture technologies. The aim is to leverage R&D to guarantee sustainable production, foster collaboration to diversify import sources and reconfigure a flexible food system.

Her Excellency said: "The UAE continues to advance the development of this sector while expanding cooperation with various countries to promote sustainable agriculture and standardise the legislation within the GCC. These solutions play a crucial role not only in enhancing food security, but also in empowering agricultural and aquaculture regulations.

Her Excellency added: "The UAE and the GCC states share common agricultural challenges, particularly water scarcity and limited arable land. These challenges present an opportunity for close cooperation and the exchange of sustainable practices to achieve positive outcomes. Our shared consensus paves the way for increased collaboration and the exchange of expertise, while also aligning policies that unify our efforts in advancing the agriculture and food sectors."

In her speech, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak called on the GCC countries to participate in the first edition of the World Food Security Summit, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 26–27, 2024, as part of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week (ADAFSW). The summit will bring together a group of experts and decision-makers to discuss innovative solutions to strengthen the global food security system. It will also serve as a platform for exchanging best practices and showcasing advancements in the food security sector.

Discussions

The 36th Ministerial Meeting of the Agricultural and Food Security Committee of the GCC addressed several key issues to harmonise efforts to enhance common food security, including the GCC Food Security Strategy, which contributes positively to the integration of procedures among the member states to create a Gulf entity capable of withstanding crises.

The UAE also agreed with the GCC’s vision on several crucial files, in agriculture, aquaculture and animal sectors.

Additionally, the UAE endorsed the adoption of the GCC Guide for the Collection and Transport of Animal Samples as a reference, ensuring its alignment with the international standard and the safety of the GCC countries from all epidemic and infectious animal diseases.