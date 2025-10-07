Meeting underscores UAE’s commitment to further deepening collaboration with France in the fields tourism, circular economy, innovation, fintech, and entrepreneurship

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held a meeting in Paris with H.E. Éric Lombard, French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and H.E. Nathalie Delattre, Minister Delegate for Tourism. The discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between the UAE and France, expanding areas of economic and investment cooperation, opening new channels for business communities, developing collaboration in the tourism and travel sectors, and increasing tourism investment opportunities - all of which contribute to boosting the sector’s role in the sustainable economic development of both countries.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE-France economic ties are robust and diversified, spanning a wide range of key sectors in both countries and serving as a leading example of advanced economic cooperation. He underscored the UAE’s commitment to further deepening collaboration with France in the fields of the new economy - particularly tourism, the circular economy, innovation, fintech, and entrepreneurship - which serve as key drivers of the future economy.

H.E. Bin Touq said: “The meeting served as a valuable platform to broaden the partnership and coordination between the UAE and France, while fostering new avenues for the exchange of knowledge and expertise that empower our business communities to access emerging opportunities. Both nations share development visions and possess complementary strengths in the economic and tourism sectors - foundations that enhance cooperation across both government and private domains, driving corporate growth and mutual investment flows.”

During the meeting, H.E. highlighted the UAE’s continuing efforts to develop its legislative and economic framework to strengthen business agility and attractiveness. These measures include legislative amendments, simplified procedures, and various enablers and incentives to support entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping French companies also access promising opportunities in the UAE market.

The UAE and French sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and enable Emirati and French companies to access promising opportunities across priority sectors in both markets. The discussions also focused on integrating advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence to drive sustainable economic growth, and on deepening collaboration in developing and implementing circular economy policies — including smart infrastructure and sustainable transport. Both sides further emphasized the importance of supporting startups and entrepreneurship as key drivers of innovation and future-ready growth.

H.E. affirmed that tourism cooperation between the two countries reflects the strength of their strategic relationship. He explained that the UAE continues to launch new initiatives supporting sustainable tourism and to create innovative, high-quality products and services that meet growing global demand, while also increasing the cultural and economic exchange with France.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism highlighted the UAE’s proactive efforts in developing tourism infrastructure and economic legislation, creating attractive opportunities for partnerships with France’s travel and tourism sector at both government and private levels.

The meeting also discussed the importance of tourism as a key area for cooperation and partnership in the upcoming phase. It explored ways to boost travel between the two countries, expand joint tourism programmes, coordination in international events, and exchange of expertise in green and sustainable tourism – all serving the sector’s long-term growth.

UAE-French relations witness continuous growth

The UAE-French relations have witnessed notable growth across various economic sectors in recent years. The UAE market currently hosts over 15,000 commercial licences involving French citizens, operating in diverse economic activities. By the end of May 2025, the number of registered French trademarks in the UAE reached 18,500, reflecting the depth of the advanced economic partnership between the two sides and confirming the UAE's growing status as a preferred destination for French companies in the region.

In terms of tourism relations, the number of French tourists visiting in the UAE reached 648,704 in 2024, a 15 per cent increase compared to that of 2023. During the first quarter of 2025, the UAE welcomed 245,269 French tourists. Currently, there are 58 direct weekly flights between the two countries, facilitating mutual tourist flows.

