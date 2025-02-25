Cairo, Egypt – As part of the Arab world’s commitment to combating climate change and bolster the role of Arab nations in supporting environmental sustainability efforts, the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), in collaboration with the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE), organized two virtual workshops aimed at promoting sustainability awareness, building capacity, and developing expertise across the Arab world. The workshops focused on vital areas including voluntary carbon markets, through the Global Carbon Council (GCC), in addition to promoting a sustainable built environment and energy efficiency through the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).

The event builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed last month between GORD and LAS. The workshops witnessed wide participation of more than 150 experts and specialists in the fields of sustainability, energy and climate, representing several member nations of the League of Arab States. The workshops facilitated knowledge exchange and discussions on the importance of accelerating climate action in the Arab region. By highlighting successful regional best practices, the sessions were aimed at supporting Arab countries in their pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals and efforts to strengthen resilience against climate change challenges.

Dr. Yousef bin Mohammed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD and GCC, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing climate challenges, saying, "Energy transition is a critical element in climate change mitigation strategies in the Arab region. Through strategic collaborations, we seek to introduce and implement innovative solutions that effectively reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

HE Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al Malki, Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at LAS, affirmed the League's commitment to supporting sustainability efforts. "The League of Arab States continues to facilitate climate action in our member countries. This workshop represents a pivotal step in enhancing our collective vision towards a low-carbon future through the application of expertise and innovative solutions," he said.

The first workshop focused on the importance of carbon markets in supporting sustainable development, highlighting the role of Global Carbon Council, which is the first internationally recognized voluntary carbon market in the Global South. GCC aims to accelerate climate action by supporting green and sustainable projects to offset unavoidable carbon emissions during operations. GCC is fully accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The Program has already engaged over 1,500 diverse projects from 45+ countries, targeting the reduction of 2 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2032.

The second workshop focused on sustainable built environment and energy efficiency, emphasizing the innovative standards developed by GORD, including the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS). The GSAS framework is designed to enhance energy efficiency and develop green buildings in line with the highest international standards. Among GORD’s innovations highlighted at the event was Synergia9n1, which is a multicore air conditioning system backed by international patents and awards. The system is innovative due to its ability to cool hot, humid outdoor air and ventilate both open and enclosed spaces with 50% energy efficiency compared to conventional systems. This significantly reduces both energy consumption and carbon emissions, making Synergia9n1 a transformative step for sustainably meeting cooling needs in the Arab region.

Another solution highlighted was Energia, which is a performance-based energy assessment tool developed by GORD to support the decarbonization of both new and existing buildings. Based on CEN/ISO standards, Energia provides a comprehensive analysis of energy performance, providing accurate insights and practical recommendations to improve buildings’ energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. By enabling decision makers to access accurate data and comprehensive performance assessments, Energia contributes to facilitating the shift toward more sustainable building practices.

At the end of the workshops, participants emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation among Arab countries and developing policies that support the region's transition to a more sustainable future, focusing on innovation and adopting clean energy solutions as key pillars to achieve environmental and economic goals.

Notably, this initiative is part of GORD’s vision to drive sustainable development in the Arab world, and strengthening the region's position as an active contributor to international efforts aimed at combatting climate change and supporting the green economy.

ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is an RDI entity recognized among leading organizations in the global sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination, 3D prototyping and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ABOUT LEAGUE OF ARAB STATES

The League of Arab States is a regional organization formed on 22 March 1945. It currently has 22 members. The main goal of the league is to "draw closer the relations between member States and co-ordinate collaboration between them, to safeguard their independence and sovereignty, and to consider in a general way the affairs and interests of the Arab countries."​ League of Arab States facilitates political, economic, cultural, scientific and social programs designed to promote the interests of the Arab world.