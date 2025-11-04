Dubai, UAE – With over 1,783 international schools now educating 1.8 million students across the GCC, the region’s education sector faces mounting challenges, from integrating new technologies and improving student wellbeing to ensuring operational efficiency and teacher training. GESS Dubai 2025, the region’s leading education exhibition and conference, returns 11–13 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1–3), co-located with Education Investment MENA, uniting educators, investors, and innovators to explore solutions driving the future of learning.

Technology Integration and Learning Engagement

As schools accelerate digital transformation, educators seek solutions that streamline administration and enhance classroom engagement. At GESS Dubai 2025, EdTech leaders such as PowerSchool (cloud-based K–12 management solutions), Padlet (collaborative learning tools), Almoe Digital Solutions, MDBTuition Ltd, and Readspeaker will showcase innovations that simplify workflows and personalize learning.

New exhibitors like Slangit, an AI-powered learning platform, and Chapters & Co., offering immersive foreign language programs, are redefining how schools approach digital education in the GCC. Artificial Intelligence will be a major area of focus at this year’s event, with exhibitors such as Malek AI, NeuroBoost AI, Albie AI, MeraTutor.AI, and Learno.AI showcasing innovative tools that enhance personalized learning, streamline classroom management, and support educators in delivering data-driven insights.

Creating Adaptive and Inspiring Learning Environments

Modern learning demands spaces that promote creativity, collaboration, and wellbeing. Exhibitors such as EDULAB Educational & Labs Furniture (UAE), Mirplay School (Spain), and Metalliform Holdings (UK) will demonstrate flexible classroom designs, ergonomic furniture, and interactive STEM-based environments that enhance student focus and comfort.

Preparing Students for the Future through STEM and Experiential Learning

STEM learning continues to be a cornerstone of modern education. Companies like BEDO (engineering education tools), Twohands Interactive Inc. (AR-based physical learning), and ATLAB Middle East will showcase hands-on solutions that bridge theory with practice, equipping students with real-world skills.

International Collaboration and Government Participation

GESS Dubai 2025 will also feature international pavilions representing the UK, China, and Korea, each bringing innovative educational technologies and resources. In addition, the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) of Türkiye will participate at the event, representing a number of leading Turkish educational brands. Together, these international participants underscore the event’s role as a global meeting point for policy-makers, educators, and suppliers looking to exchange ideas and forge cross-border partnerships.

Türkiye Ministry of National Education, Korea’s Scientific Instruments Industry Cooperative, and leading European and Asian brands such as BenQ will present best practices and products designed to elevate teaching standards and operational performance in schools worldwide.

This year’s Start-up Pavilion will be the largest to date, providing a dynamic platform for emerging companies to showcase fresh ideas transforming the education landscape. Exhibitors such as Mojo Education, The 5 Chairs, Curipod, Ten Points, Robert Student Travel, and Vedatma will present creative solutions spanning student wellbeing, leadership training, travel-based learning, and personalized education - further reinforcing GESS Dubai’s role as the region’s definitive hub for innovation and collaboration in education.

Strengthening the Regional Education Ecosystem

UAE-based education providers such as Almoe Digital Solutions, EDULAB, and Avientek FZCO reflect the nation’s growing leadership in global education innovation. Meanwhile, first-time exhibitors including Brisk Teaching, EduCoach, and Nemu Company for Training and Education are introducing new approaches to AI-driven learning, teacher development, and interactive classroom engagement, ensuring that GESS Dubai 2025 remains the hub for discovering what’s next in education.

Early Years education will also take centre stage this year, with companies such as Hihilulu, SeeSaw/Little Thinking Minds, Teaching Strategies LLC, and Sejolly Education presenting innovative solutions designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and emotional development from the very first stages of learning.

Join the Future of Education at GESS Dubai 2025

With the GCC education sector continuing to expand rapidly, GESS Dubai 2025 offers educators, school leaders, and investors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions, network with global peers, and discover best practices for modern education. Join the region's leading education exhibition and conference from November 11–13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and experience world-class EdTech, immersive learning environments, and transformative educational tools over three inspiring days of discovery, learning, and connection.

About GESS Dubai

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 17 years. The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.