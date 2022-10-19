As a digital IT training partner for Amazon and Accenture, Future Collars enters the UAE in collaboration with the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

Digital competence school, Future Collars will work with global organisations in the UAE to reskill, upskill and core skill train professionals seeking to pivot into the IT sector.

The Future Collars school currently offers 14 diverse paths into IT careers and connects top graduates with employers around the world.

UAE, Dubai – Leading European EduTech firm and digital competence school, Future Collars, makes an entry into the UAE in with the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, to help address a nearly 47 collaboration per cent skills gap recently reported by UAE employers (PwC) in support of the UAE’s digital transformation strategy. Under the agreement, Future Collars will work with global organisations and individuals within the UAE to help reskill, upskill and core skill train professionals seeking to pivot into the IT sector, currently facing a significant global talent shortage.

According to Korn Ferry’s recent Future of Work: The Global Talent Crunch study, by 2030 there will be a global human talent shortage of more than 85 million people and if left unchecked, could result in about $8.5 trillion in unrealised annual revenues across various industries and sectors, including IT.

With a mission to support international businesses’ entry into the UAE market, the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi focuses on partnerships that transfer and develop optimal solutions to help advance the UAE’s economic growth.

Future Collars, a digital IT training partner to the likes of Amazon, Accenture and BNP Paribas has entered the UAE market to help address the country’s current talent shortage of high-skilled workers, also affecting many parts of the rest of the world. Headquartered in Poland and founded by Beata Jarosz and Joanna Pruszyńska-Witkowska, Future Collars will, from the UAE, expand across the rest of the GCC to provide online digital competency education services to both individuals and companies across the region.

Speaking during a recent signing ceremony at his office, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Member of the Royal Family, said: “Our partnership with Future Collars is focused on delivering world-class training across the UAE, and we are confident that this collaboration will help further enhance the UAE's position as a global centre of innovation and digital transformation. The training and expertise offered by Future Collars to talent across the UAE, will support the necessary upskilling across various industries as digital transformation continues to reshape the UAE employment landscape, alongside the rest of the world.”

Also speaking at the signing ceremony Beata Jarosz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Future Collars, said: “For years the UAE has been investing in the rapid development of digital technology guided by the vision of the country’s leadership, which recognises a great need for the training and support of IT talent. And we are truly honoured that our innovative teaching method has been recognised for its effectiveness in upskilling employees for the IT sector. And we are confident that our learning model, shaped and delivered by seasoned practitioners, will bring value to some of the Arab world’s most forward-looking nations. We look forward to contributing to the UAE's strategic development plans within education by bringing technological skill sets and solutions local businesses, and enterprises, need to further develop their talent pools.”

Future Collars has been actively and successfully implementing reskilling programmes for large, global organisations including Amazon, Accenture, BNP Paribas, Santander, and Orange, enabling their employees at risk of automation to reskill and reshape their careers in new, forward-thinking professional roles, while companies responsibly source the skillsets they need most.

Joanna Pruszyńska-Witkowska, co-founder and Vice President of Future Collars, added: “Future Collars was founded from an understanding of how important digital literacy education is for social and economic transformation. And in recent years we have witnessed the demand for our services grow exponentially year-on-year reaching 100 per cent growth in 2021, which we expect again for this year. According to the World Economic Forum just over one billion jobs are liable to be radically transformed by technology in the coming decade, which is why our ambition at Future Collars is to further grow an organisation recognised as a reliable partner for our current, and future clients, across the world struggling to access talent within a shifting global employment landscape.”

The Future Collars school currently offers 14 diverse paths into IT careers – from Java Developer, manual and automation tester, Python Developer, UX Designer to cyber security specialists – connecting top graduates with employers around the world. This year Future Collars also became an official training partner (ATP) of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to prepare both Polish Citizens and Ukrainian refugees for the Cloud Practitioner profession.

Headquartered in Poland, Future Collars was founded as part of a mission to democratise access to learning and working in IT. Since its inception in 2016, Future Collars has successfully upskilled and supported more than 10,000 people (67 percent women) from various socio-economic backgrounds, transition into the IT industry, with a 94 per cent recruitment success rate. Future Collars also continues to actively support inclusion within the IT industry by driving various social programmes supported by corporate partners, including the IT Diversity Fund, WomanUpdate.org and the Women in IT Career Day.