Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has received two new accreditations in International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards including the "ISO 31000:2018" certification for Risk Management systems, as well as the "ISO 44001:2017" certification for Collaborative Business Relationships Management Systems.

In the presence of His Excellency Khaled Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, Mr. Jassim Al Zarouni, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the FTA, received the two certificates from Mr. Nizar Bashaireh, CEO of Global Business Bureau for international certification and third-party inspection.

His Excellency Khaled Ali Al Bustani affirmed that the new accreditations enhance trust in the FTA's services and systems, which are continuously developed to improve performance, ensure data protection and security, and enhance the FTA's services and outputs across all sectors, including Risk Management and Collaborative Business Relationships Management through a comprehensive approach to process completion and documentation as well as using an integrated system methodology.

His Excellency stated in a press statement today: "This new achievement reflects the FTA's commitment to maintaining a comprehensive quality system that is consistently aligned with the highest international standards. The FTA has obtained several ISO certifications for its systems, enhancing its efforts to further improve business performance mechanisms across various sectors of its operations. This aligns with the standards of an effective quality management system and reflects the FTA's ongoing commitment to excellence in all its services."

Al Bustani stated, "Upholding quality standards is essential for realising the FTA’s vision of consistently enhancing its services. In this context, we implement comprehensive policies to achieve our vision of becoming a globally leading tax authority in revenue collection while fostering a culture of voluntary compliance to support financial sustainability.

His Excellency Khaled Al Bustani emphasized that the criteria for obtaining ISO certifications play a vital role in the journey towards institutional excellence and help organizations deliver high-quality services that meet stakeholder expectations while effectively managing operational risks. This commitment ensures the continuous provision of top-tier services, all while adhering to legislative and regulatory requirements, tax laws, and corporate governance frameworks. These standards facilitate the connection between the FTA's policies and all pertinent internal and external stakeholders through diverse communication channels, which are regularly reviewed to ensure continuous improvement.

The FTA started that it achieved certifications for both the international standard in Risk Management systems and the international standard for Collaborative Business Relationships Management Systems following thorough auditing and evaluation processes carried out by representatives from the Global Business Bureau for Certification and Inspection. This rigorous assessment ensured that all procedures and systems implemented by the FTA met the standards and requirements of the accredited certifications.

Implementing the "ISO 31000:2018" standard for Risk Management Systems enhances the FTA's ability to identify, assess, and manage risks that could impact its objectives. This not only strengthens the FTA's credibility and efficiency in service delivery but also improves its capacity to anticipate potential risks and develop effective strategies to address them. Meanwhile, the implementation of the "ISO 44001:2017" standard for Collaborative Business Relationships Management Systems reflects the FTA's commitment to enhancing its mechanisms for managing cooperative relationships with strategic partners. This standard allows the FTA to achieve its institutional objectives more effectively through a structured framework that improves existing collaborations and fosters long-term, sustainable partnerships built on trust and transparency. By facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experience among partners, the FTA seeks to drive innovation, create growth opportunities, and enhance the quality of services offered.

The Federal Tax Authority has obtained multiple ISO certifications in 2024, including the "ISO 20000-01:2018" certification, which renews the international standard accreditation for IT services at the FTA; the "ISO 27001:2013" certification for its Information Security Management System; the "ISO 9001:2015" certification for its Quality Management System; and the "ISO 56002:2019" certification for its Innovation Management System.