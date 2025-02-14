H. E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani emphasises: ‘The hackathon is a golden opportunity to develop youth's skills and enhance their understanding of tax regulations through innovative interactive activations.’

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) concluded its participation in the ‘Schools Hackathon’ which was held over the course of two days, on 12th and 13th of February 2025, as part of its Innovation Month activities, with the aim of enriching youth’s experience and preparing them for the future by instilling the culture of innovation and engagement, helping them contribute to realising the objectives set by the UAE for the next 50 years, and ultimately, a future of excellence in all walks of life.

As part of the event, which took place at Zayed Complex in Al Warqa, FTA provided interactive workshops that discussed the challenges of the tax system, such as tax registration and investigating tax evasion, with the participation of students from several schools, including Hind Bint Maktoum School and Zayed Educational Complex - Al Mizhar, Dubai.

H. E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: ‘The Authority’s participation expresses its keenness to promote awareness of the tax system and to anchor a culture of innovation amongst various segments of society, and at the Schools Hackathon, we work to develop the skills of the next generation and enhance their understanding of tax regulations through innovative interactive activities that keep pace with the aspirations of the next 50 years.’

‘The Schools Hackathon is of particular importance due to its valuable contribution to enhancing the integration of innovation and education by preparing school students for the future and motivating them to think, create and innovate. We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the organisers for their remarkable efforts to make the event a success and congratulate all the winning participants for their outstanding achievements.” H.E. concluded.

This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to support creative thinking and promote a deep understanding of the tax field among school students. It is part of the UAE's future vision to develop the country's educational systems and achieve the goals of the next 50 years.

It is worth mentioning that the FTA is participating in UAE Innovation Month, ‘UAE Innovates 2025,’ with various initiatives and events to support the national innovation journey.

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.