Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched registration for Corporate Tax through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform for Public Joint Stock Companies and Private Companies starting tomorrow, Monday, 15 May 2023, in line with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (“Corporate Tax Law”), which stipulates that Taxable Persons will become subject to Corporate Tax from the beginning of their first financial year that starts on or after 1 June 2023. Therefore, Taxable Persons must register and obtain a Tax Registration Number for Corporate Tax purposes.

The FTA invited all Taxable Persons that are Public Joint Stock Companies and Private Companies resident in the UAE for Corporate Tax purposes to register with the FTA, noting that this will not cover Free Zone Persons for whom Corporate Tax Registration will be made available at a later stage. Similarly, Corporate Tax registration for other categories of Taxable Persons, such as natural persons conducting Business or Business Activity as to be specified by a Cabinet Decision, will open at a later date.

The Authority explained that early Corporate Tax registration will allow ample time for companies and businesses to comply with their legal obligations.

For the time being, the Corporate Tax registration process will be available to individual legal entities only. Entities that would like to form a Corporate Tax Group are required to register individually first, and then, at a later date, will be able to apply to form a Corporate Tax Group.

To register for Corporate Tax, please visit our Corporate Tax registration portal available here. In case you need more information, please feel free to visit the FTA FAQ available at link, or contact our customer support team at 800 82923.

An E-Service Card on Corporate Tax Registration is available on the FTA website.

About The Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae