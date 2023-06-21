Dubai, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has become the world’s first government tax authority to receive the Corporate Ethical Procurement and Supply Certificate – a new international accreditation for the Authority, underlining its commitment to best practices and efficiency standards in its procurement and supply systems.

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, received the certificate from Sam Achampong Regional Head of the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) in a ceremony held at the Museum of Union in Dubai, and attended by FTA officials and representatives of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

The Institute issued a statement on this occasion confirming that: “The Federal Tax Authority is the first government tax agency in the world to obtain the Corporate Ethical Certificate in Procurement and Supply since the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply about 90 years ago. Given the importance of this achievement, the Authority was added to the corporate ethical register that follow the best professional standards in procurement and supply.”

Moreover, the FTA has made it onto the final shortlist for the CIPS Conference & Excellence in Procurement Awards Mena 2023 under the “Best Leader of 2023 “category as 1st Federal Tax Authority reaches to the finalist, and Mr. Sulaiman Abdulla - The Director of Administrative Affairs Department been recognized with this achievement.

Upon receiving the certificate, H.E. Al Bustani said: “This new international accreditation boosts confidence in the Federal Tax Authority’s systems and services in general, which we continuously develop and upgrade in a bid to raise their efficiency, improve performance, and upgrade the Authority’s systems, services, and outputs across all functions, including procurement and services. We implement the ‘Comprehensive Quality’ approach to complete operations, document transactions, and establish an integrated system.”

“Since its inception, the Authority has been committed to establishing an advanced digital organisational structure in accordance with the best international standards, which would enable it to carry out all operations using a fully electronic tax system,” H.E. asserted. “This new achievement is a continuation of the comprehensive quality system the FTA strives to create. The Authority has obtained a series of ISO certificates in recognition of its adherence to international standards in its information technology services and its information security management system.”

“This new accomplishment contributes to the success of the Federal Tax Authority’s development plans, which are rooted in the principles of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision,” H.E. Al Bustani added. “These principles, in turn, constitute a comprehensive and clear-cut national action plan to enhance the UAE’s position as an attractive and influential global economic hub with promising opportunities for all global partners. This certification supports the FTA’s efforts to achieve its objectives, most notably to be a world-leading institution in the field of taxation.”

The FTA Director General noted that the Authority is committed to implementing the highest professional standards in its operations, cementing its local, regional, and international position in all fields, including procurement and supply chains. The Federal Tax Authority plays an effective role in spreading awareness and promoting a professional culture in procurement operations and supply chain management, especially as the procurement and supply function plays a strategic role in its sustainability and business continuity.

About Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae